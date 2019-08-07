Share Page Support Us
Fletch Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
Universal Studios proudly presents the fifth title in the acclaimed Universal Pictures Film Music Heritage Collection — the world premiere official release of the original motion picture score to the big-screen 1989 comedy sequel, FLETCH LIVES, starring Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook and Julianne Phillips, and directed by Michael Ritchie. Famed composer Harold Faltermeyer (BEVERLY HILLS COP, TOP GUN, FLETCH) returns to the comedy/mystery world and its iconic lead character established in the 1985 smash-hit original, FLETCH. Never before officially available in any format, Faltermeyer’s engaging and infectious electronic score revisits his famous FLETCH motifs, while spinning and enriching them in expert ways that heighten the film’s action, suspense and comedy. This presentation includes additional source cues, (with Faltermeyer clearly having fun with his Televangelist TV cues), plus a bonus track – the end creole/rock-flavored credits song “Make A Change,” by Buckwheat Zyedco. Produced and mastered by Mike Matessino from studio vault elements, this special release is limited to 3000 units, and includes exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Daniel Schweiger, with new interview comments from the composer. The sharp art design is by Dan Goldwasser.

  • Limited Edition 3000 Units

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Chevy Chase | Geoffrey Lewis | Hal Holbrook | Julianne Phillips | R. Lee Ermey | Randall 'Tex' Cobb | Richard Belzer
Directors: Michael Ritchie
Project Name: Fletch Lives
Composers: Harold Faltermeyer

