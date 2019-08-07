Monster Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition

View larger $35.99 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

CD SKU: 190807-78695-1

Part No: LLLCD1376

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Tom Noonan items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies

Studio: La-La Land Records

Original U.S. Release: August 14, 1987

Item Release Date: November 6, 2015

Rating: PG-13

Details

Paramount Pictures presents the remastered re-issue of renowned composer Bruce Broughton’s (SILVERADO, TOMBSTONE, BABY’S DAY OUT) original motion picture score to the beloved 1987 horror-fantasy-adventure THE MONSTER SQUAD, starring Andre Gower, Robby Kiger, Stephen Macht and Ashley Bank, and directed by Fred Dekker. Composer Broughton’s powerhouse orchestral score emboldens the titular pre-teens and teens as they heroically square off, (with a little help from Frankenstein’s Monster), against none other than Dracula, The Wolfman and more! Scary, wondrous, thrilling and heartwarming, Broughton’s rich score bursts with fun and derring-do excitement! Produced by Dan Goldwasser and Mike Matessino, and meticulously edited and remastered by Matessino from newly discovered ¼ inch master tapes, this special release showcases the film version of the score, along with additional tracks – including alternate cues, source music, and the premiere release of the film’s songs “Rock Until You Drop” and “Monster Squad Rap.” Liner notes from writer Daniel Schweiger and monstrously fun art design by Dan Goldwasser round out this must-have for all film music fans! It’s a CD release with ‘nards!

Special Features

Limited Edition of 3000 units

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andre Gower | Robby Kiger | Stephen Macht | Tom Noonan | Tom Woodruff Jr.

Directors: Fred Dekker

Project Name: The Monster Squad

Composers: Bruce Broughton

