Rush Hour Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD

Details

When director Brett Ratner was presented with the opportunity to direct “Rush Hour,” he saw it as a chanace to revisit one of his favorite movies of all time, “Enter the Dragon.” “Rush Hour” teams Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in a combination of eastern action and western comedy. However as Ratner knew, there was one specific player essential to the succes of an “Enter the Dragon” for the 1990’s:legendary composer, Lalo Schifrin. “To me, he’s as important as the main actors. His music is another character; it just adds to much!” Schifrin’s score, a blend of funky urban grooves and exotic Chinese instrumentations, puts the kick behind every wise crack and close call Chan and Tucker endure. His main theme sets the stage with a wildly exciting collage of guitars, Asian scales, mysterious chord progressions, tom-tom crashes, and a driving beat. “Rush Hour” finds Lalo Schifrin at the tope of his form, proving that for the composer of such classic film and television music as “Mission Impossible,” “Cool Hand Luke,” and “Dirty Harry,” there are no limits to capability.

Playlists

  • Rush Hour (Main Title)
  • Fight at the Harbor
  • Soo Yung's Theme
  • Soo Yung's Abduction
  • Lee Arrives in L.A.
  • Jumping the Bus
  • Won Ton for Two
  • Explosive Situation
  • Lee at the Mansion
  • Restaurant Poison
  • Battle at Juntao's
  • Greasy Egg Rolls
  • Chasing Sang
  • $50 Million Ransom
  • On Juntao's Heels
  • Asian Art Convention
  • Lee's Sadness
  • High Tension
  • Sweet and Sour
  • Chinese Street Music
  • Carter Chases Clive
  • The British Menace
  • Rush Hour (End Titles)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 47 min

Cast: Chris Penn | Chris Tucker | Elizabeth Peña | George Cheung | Jackie Chan | Julia Hsu | Kai Lennox | Ken Leung | Larry Sullivan | Lucy Lin | Mark Rolston | Michael Chow | Rex Linn | Robert Littman | Roger Fan | Tom Wilkinson | Tzi Ma | Yang Lin
Directors: Brett Ratner
Composers: Lalo Schifrin
Project Name: Lalo Schifrin

