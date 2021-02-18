Rush Hour Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD

View larger $16.99 $14.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

When director Brett Ratner was presented with the opportunity to direct “Rush Hour,” he saw it as a chanace to revisit one of his favorite movies of all time, “Enter the Dragon.” “Rush Hour” teams Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in a combination of eastern action and western comedy. However as Ratner knew, there was one specific player essential to the succes of an “Enter the Dragon” for the 1990’s:legendary composer, Lalo Schifrin. “To me, he’s as important as the main actors. His music is another character; it just adds to much!” Schifrin’s score, a blend of funky urban grooves and exotic Chinese instrumentations, puts the kick behind every wise crack and close call Chan and Tucker endure. His main theme sets the stage with a wildly exciting collage of guitars, Asian scales, mysterious chord progressions, tom-tom crashes, and a driving beat. “Rush Hour” finds Lalo Schifrin at the tope of his form, proving that for the composer of such classic film and television music as “Mission Impossible,” “Cool Hand Luke,” and “Dirty Harry,” there are no limits to capability.

Rush Hour (Main Title)

Fight at the Harbor

Soo Yung's Theme

Soo Yung's Abduction

Lee Arrives in L.A.

Jumping the Bus

Won Ton for Two

Explosive Situation

Lee at the Mansion

Restaurant Poison

Battle at Juntao's

Greasy Egg Rolls

Chasing Sang

$50 Million Ransom

On Juntao's Heels

Asian Art Convention

Lee's Sadness

High Tension

Sweet and Sour

Chinese Street Music

Carter Chases Clive

The British Menace

Rush Hour (End Titles)

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 47 min

Directors: Brett Ratner

Composers: Lalo Schifrin

