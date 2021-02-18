Cool Hand Luke Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording by Lalo Schifrin CD

$18.99
Oscar nominated score, Ray Brown, Howard Roberts, Tommy Tedesco.
The idea of mixing blue grass” and symphonic music in a fraceful way was a challenge, but also an opportunity for a wonderful artistic experience. I should mention some of the great musicians who contributed to enhance the different scenes: Ray Brown on bass, Howard Roberts and Tommy Tedesco on guitars, and Tom Morgan on harmonica. It is unfair not to mention eeryone, but I do remember each one of them who added their artistry and professionalism to the excitement.
– Lalo Schifrin
- Main Title
- Tar Sequence
- Just a Closer Walk with Thee
- The Chase
- Lucille
- Egg Eating Contest
- Eye-Ballin Glasses
- Arletta Blues
- Criss-Crossing the Fence
- Plastic Jesus
- Got My Mind Back
- Ballad of Cool Hand Luke
- First Morning
- Bean Time
- Road Gang
- Radio in Barracks
- Dog Boy
- End Title
- Symphonic Sketches of Cool Hand Luke
- Down Here on the Ground (Symphonic Version)
Cast: Clifton James | Dennis Hopper | George Kennedy | Harry Dean Stanton | J.D. Cannon | Jo Van Fleet | John McLiam | Lou Antonio | Luke Askew | Marc Cavell | Morgan Woodward | Paul Newman | Richard Davalos | Robert Donner | Robert Drivas | Strother Martin | Warren Finnerty | Wayne Rogers
Directors: Stuart Rosenberg
Project Name: Cool Hand Luke
Composers: Lalo Schifrin