Cool Hand Luke Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording by Lalo Schifrin CD

Genres: Comedy | Crime | Drama

Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1967

Item Release Date: February 15, 2007

Rating: PG

Details

Oscar nominated score, Ray Brown, Howard Roberts, Tommy Tedesco.

The idea of mixing blue grass” and symphonic music in a fraceful way was a challenge, but also an opportunity for a wonderful artistic experience. I should mention some of the great musicians who contributed to enhance the different scenes: Ray Brown on bass, Howard Roberts and Tommy Tedesco on guitars, and Tom Morgan on harmonica. It is unfair not to mention eeryone, but I do remember each one of them who added their artistry and professionalism to the excitement.

– Lalo Schifrin

Playlists

Main Title

Tar Sequence

Just a Closer Walk with Thee

The Chase

Lucille

Egg Eating Contest

Eye-Ballin Glasses

Arletta Blues

Criss-Crossing the Fence

Plastic Jesus

Got My Mind Back

Ballad of Cool Hand Luke

First Morning

Bean Time

Road Gang

Radio in Barracks

Dog Boy

End Title

Symphonic Sketches of Cool Hand Luke

Down Here on the Ground (Symphonic Version)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 57 min

Cast: Clifton James | Dennis Hopper | George Kennedy | Harry Dean Stanton | J.D. Cannon | Jo Van Fleet | John McLiam | Lou Antonio | Luke Askew | Marc Cavell | Morgan Woodward | Paul Newman | Richard Davalos | Robert Donner | Robert Drivas | Strother Martin | Warren Finnerty | Wayne Rogers

Directors: Stuart Rosenberg

Project Name: Cool Hand Luke

Composers: Lalo Schifrin

