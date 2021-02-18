Share Page Support Us
Cool Hand Luke Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording by Lalo Schifrin CD

Cool Hand Luke Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording by Lalo Schifrin CD
View larger
Cool Hand Luke Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording by Lalo Schifrin CD
Cool Hand Luke Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording by Lalo Schifrin CD

$18.99

$15.70


4 in stock


CDSKU: 210218-85213-1
UPC: 651702634323
Part No: ALEPH022
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Dennis Hopper | George Kennedy | Harry Dean Stanton | Lalo Schifrin | Paul Newman  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Crime | Drama
Studios: Aleph
Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1967
Item Release Date: February 15, 2007
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Oscar nominated score, Ray Brown, Howard Roberts, Tommy Tedesco.

The idea of mixing blue grass” and symphonic music in a fraceful way was a challenge, but also an opportunity for a wonderful artistic experience. I should mention some of the great musicians who contributed to enhance the different scenes: Ray Brown on bass, Howard Roberts and Tommy Tedesco on guitars, and Tom Morgan on harmonica. It is unfair not to mention eeryone, but I do remember each one of them who added their artistry and professionalism to the excitement.
– Lalo Schifrin

Playlists

  • Main Title
  • Tar Sequence
  • Just a Closer Walk with Thee
  • The Chase
  • Lucille
  • Egg Eating Contest
  • Eye-Ballin Glasses
  • Arletta Blues
  • Criss-Crossing the Fence
  • Plastic Jesus
  • Got My Mind Back
  • Ballad of Cool Hand Luke
  • First Morning
  • Bean Time
  • Road Gang
  • Radio in Barracks
  • Dog Boy
  • End Title
  • Symphonic Sketches of Cool Hand Luke
  • Down Here on the Ground (Symphonic Version)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 57 min

Cast: Clifton James | Dennis Hopper | George Kennedy | Harry Dean Stanton | J.D. Cannon | Jo Van Fleet | John McLiam | Lou Antonio | Luke Askew | Marc Cavell | Morgan Woodward | Paul Newman | Richard Davalos | Robert Donner | Robert Drivas | Strother Martin | Warren Finnerty | Wayne Rogers
Directors: Stuart Rosenberg
Project Name: Cool Hand Luke
Composers: Lalo Schifrin

