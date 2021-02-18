Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Amityville Horror Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin CD

The Amityville Horror Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin CD
View larger
The Amityville Horror Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin CD
The Amityville Horror Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin CD

$17.99

$15.40


4 in stock


CDSKU: 210218-85216-1
UPC: 651702634729
Part No: ALEPH026
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Don Stroud | James Brolin | Lalo Schifrin | Margot Kidder | Rod Steiger  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror
Studios: Aleph
Original U.S. Release: July 27, 1979
Item Release Date: February 15, 2007
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Amityville Horror could never have been the hit that it was without Schifrin’s inventive, unnerving music – music that not only frightened moviegoers but, even more significantly, managed to convince them that the events being depicted were real. The composer was honored with an Academy Award nomination.
– Jon Burlingame

Playlists

  • Amityville Horror Main Title
  • Father Delaney
  • One Year Later
  • Screams
  • The Windshield
  • Kathy's Dream
  • The Staircase
  • The Babysitter
  • At the Park
  • The Window
  • The Ghost
  • The Wall
  • Bleeding Walls
  • The Ax
  • The Crucifix
  • Postludium
  • Amityville Horror End Credits

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 60 min

Cast: Don Stroud | James Brolin | John Larch | Margot Kidder | Murray Hamilton | Natasha Ryan | Rod Steiger
Directors: Stuart Rosenberg
Project Name: The Amityville Horror
Composers: Lalo Schifrin

Related Items

Limited Edition Planet of the Apes – The Evolution DVD Box Set
Lalo Schifrin My Life In Music 4-CD Box Set w/ Mission Impossible, Dirty Harry, Enter the Dragon + Many More Themes
Doctor Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1983) Devo, James Brown, Lalo Schifrin
John Williams Greatest Hits 1969 – 1999 2-Disc Set [Star Wars, E.T., Saving Private Ryan + Many More]
The Naked Face
The Fourth Protocol Music Composed by Lalo Schifrin Limited Edition
Airport 77 + Airport 79 Original Motion Picture Limited Edition Soundtracks
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 7, July 1969) Barbi Benton Cover [1166]
The Longest Day Original Movie Soundtrack
Dirty Harry: The Original Score by Lalo Schifrin

Categories

CD | Music & Spoken Word