The Amityville Horror Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin CD

Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror
Studios: Aleph
Original U.S. Release: July 27, 1979
Item Release Date: February 15, 2007
Rating: R
Details
The Amityville Horror could never have been the hit that it was without Schifrin’s inventive, unnerving music – music that not only frightened moviegoers but, even more significantly, managed to convince them that the events being depicted were real. The composer was honored with an Academy Award nomination.
– Jon Burlingame
Playlists
- Amityville Horror Main Title
- Father Delaney
- One Year Later
- Screams
- The Windshield
- Kathy's Dream
- The Staircase
- The Babysitter
- At the Park
- The Window
- The Ghost
- The Wall
- Bleeding Walls
- The Ax
- The Crucifix
- Postludium
- Amityville Horror End Credits
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 60 min
Cast: Don Stroud | James Brolin | John Larch | Margot Kidder | Murray Hamilton | Natasha Ryan | Rod Steiger
Directors: Stuart Rosenberg
Project Name: The Amityville Horror
Composers: Lalo Schifrin