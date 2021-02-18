The Amityville Horror Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Lalo Schifrin CD

View larger $17.99 $15.40 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Original U.S. Release: July 27, 1979

Item Release Date: February 15, 2007

Rating: R

The Amityville Horror could never have been the hit that it was without Schifrin’s inventive, unnerving music – music that not only frightened moviegoers but, even more significantly, managed to convince them that the events being depicted were real. The composer was honored with an Academy Award nomination.

– Jon Burlingame

Amityville Horror Main Title

Father Delaney

One Year Later

Screams

The Windshield

Kathy's Dream

The Staircase

The Babysitter

At the Park

The Window

The Ghost

The Wall

Bleeding Walls

The Ax

The Crucifix

Postludium

Amityville Horror End Credits

Cast: Don Stroud | James Brolin | John Larch | Margot Kidder | Murray Hamilton | Natasha Ryan | Rod Steiger

Directors: Stuart Rosenberg

Project Name: The Amityville Horror

Composers: Lalo Schifrin

