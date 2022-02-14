Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe Double Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Amy Irving | Betty Buckley | Cindy Daly | Deirdre Berthrong | Doug Cox | Harry Gold | John Travolta | Michael Talbott | Nancy Allen | Noelle North | P.J. Soles | Piper Laurie | Priscilla Pointer | Sissy Spacek | Stefan Gierasch | Sydney Lassick | William Katt
- Directors: Brian De Palma
- Project Name Carrie
- Composers Pino Donaggio
- Artists Phantom City Creative
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: November 3, 1976
- Product Release Date: February 4, 2022
- Rating: R
- More: Brian De Palma | John Travolta | Nancy Allen | Piper Laurie | Sissy Spacek
Waxwork Records is thrilled to present Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pino Donaggio! Expanded and re-mastered for its 45th anniversary, this deluxe double LP album marks the very first time that the complete film music has been released on vinyl. Carrie is a 1976 Horror film adapted from author Stephen King’s very first published novel of the same name. The movie stars Sissy Spacek and is directed by Brian De Palma (Scarface, Phantom Of The Paradise).
The score by legendary composer Pino Donaggio (The Howling, Tourist Trap) skillfully captures the pressure of forced innocence, the humor of teen drama, and the trauma of coming of age as a girl in 1970’s America. The album also features the the tracks “Born To Have It All” and “I Never Thought Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me” by Katie Irving.
Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the expanded film music re-mastered and pressed to 180 gram “Prom Fire” colored vinyl, with new artwork by Phantom City Creative, and old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating.
Special Features
- The Expanded and Re-Mastered Soundtrack
- 180 Gram "Prom Fire" Colored Vinyl
- New Artwork by Phantom City Creative
- Deluxe Packaging
- Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180 Gram "Prom Fire" Colored Vinyl
- People / Bands: Amy Irving | Betty Buckley | Brian De Palma | Cindy Daly | Deirdre Berthrong | Doug Cox | Harry Gold | John Travolta | Michael Talbott | Nancy Allen | Noelle North | P.J. Soles | Phantom City Creative | Pino Donaggio | Piper Laurie | Priscilla Pointer | Sissy Spacek | Stefan Gierasch | Sydney Lassick | William Katt
- Shows / Movies: Carrie
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Companies: Waxwork
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks