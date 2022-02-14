Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe Double Vinyl Edition

Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe Double Vinyl Edition
View larger
Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe Double Vinyl Edition
Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe Double Vinyl Edition
Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe Double Vinyl Edition
Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe Double Vinyl Edition
Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe Double Vinyl Edition
Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 45th Anniversary Deluxe Double Vinyl Edition
$66.07
$58.99
See Options

5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220215-99024-1
Part No: WW118
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: New

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pino Donaggio! Expanded and re-mastered for its 45th anniversary, this deluxe double LP album marks the very first time that the complete film music has been released on vinyl. Carrie is a 1976 Horror film adapted from author Stephen King’s very first published novel of the same name. The movie stars Sissy Spacek and is directed by Brian De Palma (Scarface, Phantom Of The Paradise).

The score by legendary composer Pino Donaggio (The Howling, Tourist Trap) skillfully captures the pressure of forced innocence, the humor of teen drama, and the trauma of coming of age as a girl in 1970’s America. The album also features the the tracks “Born To Have It All” and “I Never Thought Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me” by Katie Irving.

Carrie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the expanded film music re-mastered and pressed to 180 gram “Prom Fire” colored vinyl, with new artwork by Phantom City Creative, and old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating.

Special Features

  • The Expanded and Re-Mastered Soundtrack
  • 180 Gram "Prom Fire" Colored Vinyl
  • New Artwork by Phantom City Creative
  • Deluxe Packaging
  • Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Material: 180 Gram "Prom Fire" Colored Vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

The New York Ripper Special Blu-ray Edition
Ocean’s 12 Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack (2004)
A Scream In The Streets
Dune (1984) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
Nosferatu in Venice
John Landis’ The Kentucky Fried Movie Blu-ray
Soul for Hire: 3 Shots to the Heart (2005) Limited Edition Comic Book Signed 35/150 by Robert Granito [C36]
Harold Robbins’ Stiletto Blu-ray Edition
Marvel Comics The Punisher Limited Series Number 4 (1986) 1st Printing [12200]
Asylum Original 13×20 inch Promotional Movie Poster [A62]
VinylSKU: 220215-99024-1
Part No: WW118
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: New