Beetlejuice Snake Mask by Kenner No. 30180 (1990)

mask SKU: 200610-80873-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Family | Fantasy

Studio: Kenner

Original U.S. Release: March 30, 1988

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Beetlejuice Snake Mask by Kenner. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Mask is in great shape. The box has signs of wear and tears. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Material: Plastic, Rubber

Cast: Alec Baldwin | Annie McEnroe | Geena Davis | Michael Keaton | Winona Ryder

Directors: Tim Burton

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Kenner | Toys & Figures