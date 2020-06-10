Share Page Support Us
Goin’ Off by Biz Markie, Cool V and Marley Marl Original Vinyl Edition (1988)

View larger

$26.99

$19.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200610-80877-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Cold Chillin' Records
Details

Goin’ Off by Biz Markie, Cool V and Marley Marl Original Vinyl Edition. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Pickin' Boogers
  • Albee Square Mall
  • Biz Is Goin' Off
  • Return of the Biz Dance
  • Vapors
  • Side B
  • Make the Music with your Mouth Biz
  • Biz Dance (Part One)
  • Nobody Beats the Biz
  • This is Something for the Radio
  • Cool V's Tribute to Scratching

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: Biz Markie | Cool V | Marley Marl

