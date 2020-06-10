Goin’ Off by Biz Markie, Cool V and Marley Marl Original Vinyl Edition (1988)

$26.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Goin’ Off by Biz Markie, Cool V and Marley Marl Original Vinyl Edition. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side A
- Pickin' Boogers
- Albee Square Mall
- Biz Is Goin' Off
- Return of the Biz Dance
- Vapors
- Side B
- Make the Music with your Mouth Biz
- Biz Dance (Part One)
- Nobody Beats the Biz
- This is Something for the Radio
- Cool V's Tribute to Scratching
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: Biz Markie | Cool V | Marley Marl
