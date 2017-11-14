U2 The Joshua Tree Black & White 36 x 24 Inch Poster

View larger $13.99 $9.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 171114-68349-1

Part No: 48539F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Music

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Irish rock band U2 members include Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. This poster celebrates their seminal album The Joshua Tree, which was released in 1987.

Specifications

Size: 36 x 24 inches



Artists: Adam Clayton | Bono | Larry Mullen Jr. | The Edge

Subject: U2

Related Items

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints