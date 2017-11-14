Twitter
RARE Good Guys Doll Battery Pack Promotional Set with Child’s Play 20th Anniversary Announcement Card

$37.99

$29.95


1 in stock


Replica PropSKU: 171114-68371-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: MGM | United Artists
Original U.S. Release: November 9, 1998
Rating: R
Details

Extremely rare hard to find item!

This replica set of Size D Good Guy Batteries were given away as promotional items during a convention in 2008. They were used to promote the Child’s Play “Chucky’s 20th Birthday Edition” DVD release in September of that year. You will receive 2 Batteries sealed in a poly bag with the Replica Top card to finish it off. Additionally, you will get an oversized post card that I received along with the battery pack, featuring playful words related to Chucky and the movie Child’s Play.

You will recognize this Packet of Size D Good Guy Batteries if your a fan of the Child’s Play movies.

The batteries are still sealed and have never been removed from their original packaging. The top card is in good shape, with a few corner dings, signs of wear from storage and creases. The post card also has some warping, creases, bends and corner dings, but is in overall very good shape. See the photos for details on the condition.

In the Tom Holland-directed Child’s Play, a single mother gives her son a much sought-after doll for his birthday, only to discover that it is possessed by the soul of a serial killer.

Cast: Alan Wilder | Alex Vincent | Catherine Hicks | Chris Sarandon | Dinah Manoff | Jack Colvin | Juan Ramírez | Neil Giuntoli | Tommy Swerdlow
Directors: Tom Holland
Subject: Child's Play

