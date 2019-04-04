Candyman 2-Disc Collector’s Edition + Alternative Blu-ray Slipcover

$39.99
Details
Candyman 2-Disc Collector’s Edition + Collectible Alternative Blu-ray Sleeve published by Shout Factory.
This gut-wrenching thriller follows a graduate student whose research summons the spirit of the dead! When Helen Lyle hears about Candyman, a slave spirit with a hook hand who is said to haunt a notorious housing project, she thinks she has a new twist for her thesis. Braving the gang-ridden territory to visit the site, Helen arrogantly assumes Candyman can’t really exist … until he appears, igniting a string of terrifying, grisly slayings. But the police don’t believe in monsters, and charge Helen with the crimes. And the only one who can set her free is Candyman.
The item is in great condition with a few small bends and creases in the outer slipcover. See photos for details.
Special Features
- Disc One (Theatrical Cut)
- NEW 2K Restoration From A New 4K Scan Of The Original Negative, Supervised And Approved By Writer/Director Bernard Rose And Director Of Photography Anthony B. Richmond
NEW Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Bernard Rose And Actor Tony Todd
NEW Audio Commentary With Authors Stephen Jones And Kim Newman
Audio Commentary With Director Bernard Rose, Author Clive Barker, Producer Alan Poul And Actors Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen And Kasi Lemmons
Audio Commentary With Bernard Rose, Moderated By The Movie Crypt's Adam Green And Joe Lynch
"Sweets To The Sweet: The Candyman Mythos" Featuring Interviews With Writer/Director Bernard Rose, Executive Producer Clive Barker, Actors Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, And Kasi Lemmons
"Clive Barker: Raising Hell" – An Interview With Author/Artist/Filmmaker Clive Barker
Interview With Actor Tony Todd (2014)
Bernard Rose's Storyboards
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Still Gallery
Screenplay (BD-ROM)
- Disc Two (Unrated Cut)
- NEW 2K Restoration From A New 4K Scan Of The Original Negative With High Definition Inserts For The Uncut Footage From An Archival Film Print
NEW "Be My Victim" – An Interview With Tony Todd
NEW "It Was Always You, Helen" – An Interview With Virginia Madsen
NEW “Reflection In The Mirror” – An Interview With Actor Kasi Lemmons
NEW "A Kid In Candyman" – An Interview With Actor DeJuan Guy
NEW "The Writing On The Wall: The Production Design Of Candyman" – An Interview With Production Designer Jane Ann Stewart
NEW "Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX Of Candyman" – Including Interviews With Special Makeup Effects Artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunnicliffe And Mark Coulier
NEW "A Story To Tell: Clive Barker's The Forbidden" – Writer Douglas E. Winter On Clive Barker's Seminal Books Of Blood And Candyman's Source Story, The Forbidden
NEW "Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman" – A Critical Analysis Of The Film With Writers Tananarive Due And Steven Barnes
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 99
- Region: A
Cast: Kasi Lemmons | Tony Todd | Virginia Madsen | Xander Berkeley
Directors: Bernard Rose
Project Name: Candyman
