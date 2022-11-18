Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Actors Shane West and Maggie Q Nikita Press Event Photo [221114-9]

Actors Shane West and Maggie Q Nikita Press Event Photo [221114-9]
View larger
Actors Shane West and Maggie Q Nikita Press Event Photo [221114-9]
$16.47
From: $14.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4
SKU: 221118-104244
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Actors Shane West and Maggie Q Nikita Press Event Photo [221114-9]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4
SKU: 221118-104244
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Actors Shane West and Maggie Q Nikita Press Event Photo [221114-9]

Nikita actors Shane West and Maggie Q at a press event for the action television series in New York City. Nikita was based on Luc Besson’s action thriller La Femme Nikita, which centered on a female assassin.

Specifications

  • Size:
    8.5x11,13x19
Explore More...

Related Items

The House of the Dead 2 Original Videogame Soundtrack Multicolor 2-LP Vinyl Edition
The Goonies Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Dave Grusin CD Edition
Hellboy: The Golden Army (2008) Set of 4 Original German Lobby Cards [Y65]
NECA Grindhouse Planet Terror 7 Inch Action Figure Quentin Tarantino
Walt Disney Treasures Zorro: The Complete First Season Metal Tin Collector’s Edition (1957-1958)
Johnnie To’s Drug War Blu-ray Edition (2013) [309]
Pam Grier Publicity Photo [210906-0120]
Bruce Lee Enter the Dragon 23×35 inch Tribute Poster OSP Publishing [J24]
Valerie Perrine Set of 3 Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photos [G76]
A Fish Called Wanda Expanded Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack
Actors Shane West and Maggie Q Nikita Press Event Photo [221114-9]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4SKU: 221118-104244
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Actors Shane West and Maggie Q Nikita Press Event Photo [221114-9]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr4SKU: 221118-104244
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.