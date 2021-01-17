Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Ten Commandments Original Press Photo Yvonne De Carlo [PHO955]

The Ten Commandments Original Press Photo Yvonne De Carlo [PHO955]
View larger

$23.99

$17.88


1 in stock


View All: Cecil B. DeMille | Charlton Heston | Edward G. Robinson | Vincent Price | Yul Brynner | Yvonne De Carlo  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Drama
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: October 5, 1956
Rating: G
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Ten Commandments Original Press Photo Yvonne De Carlo.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in

Cast: Anne Baxter | Cedric Hardwicke | Charlton Heston | Debra Paget | Douglass Dumbrille | Edward G. Robinson | Frank DeKova | John Carradine | John Derek | Judith Anderson | Martha Scott | Nina Foch | Olive Deering | Vincent Price | Yul Brynner | Yvonne De Carlo
Directors: Cecil B. DeMille
Project Name: The Ten Commandments

Related Items

Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Also Features Music from Escape from the Planet of the Apes)
Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments DVD (1999) Charlton Heston
Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile with Bendable Figures Ten Inch: Adam West & Burt Ward
Ben-Hur Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2018)
The Making of Planet of the Apes Hardcover Edition
The Howling Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
The Agony and the Ecstasy Music from the Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1965)
The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
The Sentinel 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1977) Michael Winner [9354]
Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C06]

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Paramount Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books | Throwback Space