The Ten Commandments Original Press Photo Yvonne De Carlo [PHO955]

View larger $23.99 $17.88 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





View All: Cecil B. DeMille | Charlton Heston | Edward G. Robinson | Vincent Price | Yul Brynner | Yvonne De Carlo items

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Drama

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: October 5, 1956

Rating: G

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Ten Commandments Original Press Photo Yvonne De Carlo.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 8x10 in

Cast: Anne Baxter | Cedric Hardwicke | Charlton Heston | Debra Paget | Douglass Dumbrille | Edward G. Robinson | Frank DeKova | John Carradine | John Derek | Judith Anderson | Martha Scott | Nina Foch | Olive Deering | Vincent Price | Yul Brynner | Yvonne De Carlo

Directors: Cecil B. DeMille

Project Name: The Ten Commandments

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Paramount Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books | Throwback Space