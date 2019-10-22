View larger $9.99 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 191022-79529-1

UPC: 097361550879

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cecil B. DeMille | Charlton Heston | Yul Brynner items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Biography | Drama | Family | History

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Item Release Date: March 30, 1999

Rating: G

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments DVD (1999) Charlton Heston.

The item is in very good condition with minor bends and creases in the case. See photos for details.

Special Features

Widescreen Version Enhanced for 16x9

Scene Selection

3 Trailers

Specifications

Runtime: 220

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital 2.0 Surround, 5.1, 1.0

Language: English, French

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Anne Baxter | Charlton Heston | Edward G. Robinson | Yul Brynner | Yvonne De Carlo

Directors: Cecil B. DeMille

Project Name: The Ten Commandments

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Biography | Drama | DVD | Family | History | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures