Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments DVD (1999) Charlton Heston

View larger

$9.99

$6.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 191022-79529-1
UPC: 097361550879
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cecil B. DeMille | Charlton Heston | Yul Brynner  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Biography | Drama | Family | History
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Item Release Date: March 30, 1999
Rating: G
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments DVD (1999) Charlton Heston.

The item is in very good condition with minor bends and creases in the case. See photos for details.

Special Features

  • Widescreen Version Enhanced for 16x9
  • Scene Selection
  • 3 Trailers

Specifications

  • Runtime: 220
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 2.0 Surround, 5.1, 1.0
  • Language: English, French
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Anne Baxter | Charlton Heston | Edward G. Robinson | Yul Brynner | Yvonne De Carlo
Directors: Cecil B. DeMille
Project Name: The Ten Commandments

