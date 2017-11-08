Arrow Original Television Soundtrack Season 4 Limited Edition, Music by Blake Neely

View larger $16.98 $13.49 - Select Qty - 1

Item Release Date: January 20, 2017

Details

La-La Land Records, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television presents an all-new collection of thrilling score music from the fourth season of the hit television series Arrow, starring Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey and Willa Holland. Acclaimed composer Blake Neely (Blindspot, Supergirl, The Flash) once again captures all the drama and action that are hallmarks of the continued adventures of the famed hooded vigilante. Neely selected, assembled and produced this dynamic collection of Season 4’s most exciting musical moments. This is a limited edition CD of 3,000 Units.

Special Features

Limited edition of 3000 units

Playlists



Green Arrow

The Ring and the Grave

Code Names

Fighting Ghosts

Thea Has Bloodlust

Resurrected and Infected

Beyond Saving

This City Is Dying

Fearsome Five

Oliver Abducted

Ghost Takedown

My Whole World Exploded / Savage Fight

Oliver Meets William

Facing Anarchy

For Better or for Worse

Taking a Hand

Might Know Someone Who Can Help

Let Each Other Go

Canary Flies Away

Genesis

Darhk Showdown

Cast: David Ramsey | Echo Kellum | Emily Bett Rickards | John Barrowman | Katie Cassidy | Paul Blackthorne | Stephen Amell | Willa Holland

Composers: Blake Neely

Project Name: Arrow

