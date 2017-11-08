Twitter
Arrow Original Television Soundtrack Season 4 Limited Edition, Music by Blake Neely

View larger

$16.98

$13.49


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68215-1
UPC: 826924140321
Part No: LLLCD 1403
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime
Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Warner Bros. | Watertower Records
Item Release Date: January 20, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television presents an all-new collection of thrilling score music from the fourth season of the hit television series Arrow, starring Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey and Willa Holland. Acclaimed composer Blake Neely (Blindspot, Supergirl, The Flash) once again captures all the drama and action that are hallmarks of the continued adventures of the famed hooded vigilante. Neely selected, assembled and produced this dynamic collection of Season 4’s most exciting musical moments. This is a limited edition CD of 3,000 Units.

Special Features

  • Limited edition of 3000 units

Playlists

  • Return to Star City / Darhkness Arrives
    Green Arrow
    The Ring and the Grave
    Code Names
    Fighting Ghosts
    Thea Has Bloodlust
    Resurrected and Infected
    Beyond Saving
    This City Is Dying
    Fearsome Five
    Oliver Abducted
    Ghost Takedown
    My Whole World Exploded / Savage Fight
    Oliver Meets William
    Facing Anarchy
    For Better or for Worse
    Taking a Hand
    Might Know Someone Who Can Help
    Let Each Other Go
    Canary Flies Away
    Genesis
    Darhk Showdown
    Not Black and White   by: Blake Neely

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: David Ramsey | Echo Kellum | Emily Bett Rickards | John Barrowman | Katie Cassidy | Paul Blackthorne | Stephen Amell | Willa Holland
Composers: Blake Neely
Project Name: Arrow

