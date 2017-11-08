Arrow Original Television Soundtrack Season 4 Limited Edition, Music by Blake Neely

$16.98
$13.49
UPC: 826924140321
Part No: LLLCD 1403
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime
Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Warner Bros. | Watertower Records
Item Release Date: January 20, 2017
Details
La-La Land Records, DC Comics and Warner Bros. Television presents an all-new collection of thrilling score music from the fourth season of the hit television series Arrow, starring Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey and Willa Holland. Acclaimed composer Blake Neely (Blindspot, Supergirl, The Flash) once again captures all the drama and action that are hallmarks of the continued adventures of the famed hooded vigilante. Neely selected, assembled and produced this dynamic collection of Season 4’s most exciting musical moments. This is a limited edition CD of 3,000 Units.
Special Features
- Limited edition of 3000 units
Playlists
- Return to Star City / Darhkness Arrives
Green Arrow
The Ring and the Grave
Code Names
Fighting Ghosts
Thea Has Bloodlust
Resurrected and Infected
Beyond Saving
This City Is Dying
Fearsome Five
Oliver Abducted
Ghost Takedown
My Whole World Exploded / Savage Fight
Oliver Meets William
Facing Anarchy
For Better or for Worse
Taking a Hand
Might Know Someone Who Can Help
Let Each Other Go
Canary Flies Away
Genesis
Darhk Showdown
Not Black and White by: Blake Neely
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: David Ramsey | Echo Kellum | Emily Bett Rickards | John Barrowman | Katie Cassidy | Paul Blackthorne | Stephen Amell | Willa Holland
Composers: Blake Neely
Project Name: Arrow
