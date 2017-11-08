Twitter
The Flash – Season 2 Original Soundtrack Music by Blake Neely

$17.98

$15.49


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68214-1
UPC: 826924140222
Part No: LLLCD 1402
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television
Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Warner Bros. | Watertower Records
Item Release Date: October 7, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, DC, Warner Bros. and WaterTower Music presents the original score to Season Two of the hit television series THE FLASH, starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. Acclaimed composer Blake Neely (SUPERGIRLS, ARROW, THE GREAT BUCK HOWARD) propels the Scarlet Speedster through his second amazing season with a knockout score that can t be beat loaded with action, drama, suspense and heart. The musical highlights from Season 2 have been assembled by the composer himself into an exciting listen that will thrill fans! This is a special, limited edition CD release of 3,000 units.

Special Features

  • Limited edition of 3000 units

Playlists

  • How It Ended / Reluctant Hero
    Harrison's Will / Henry Released
    Jay Garrick Warns of a Man Called Zoom
    Stein Explains a Multiverse
    Family of Rogues
    Joe Tells Iris the Truth About Her Mother
    The New Firestorm
    Staged Fight to Lure Zoom
    The Face of Your Hero
    Grodd Into the Breach
    Vandal Savage Arrives
    Who Is Kendra? / Hawkman Cometh
    Savage Attack, a Legend Is Born
    You Have a Son, His Name Is Wally
    Let It Snow Villains
    Sending Reverse Flash Back / Wells Betrays
    Welcome to Earth-2
    Hello, Breachers
    Hunting and Electrifying King Shark
    The Right Decision
    Who Is Hunter Zolomon?
    Ready to Save the World
    Stuck in the Speed Force
    Black Siren in Central City
    The Race of His Life
    I Will Wait for You   by: Blake Neely

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Candice Patton | Carlos Valdes | Danielle Panabaker | Grant Gustin | Jesse L. Martin | Keiynan Lonsdale | Tom Cavanagh
Composers: Blake Neely
Project Name: The Flash

Categories

