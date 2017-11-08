The Flash – Season 2 Original Soundtrack Music by Blake Neely

View larger $17.98 $15.49 - Select Qty - 1

Item Release Date: October 7, 2016

Details

La-La Land Records, DC, Warner Bros. and WaterTower Music presents the original score to Season Two of the hit television series THE FLASH, starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. Acclaimed composer Blake Neely (SUPERGIRLS, ARROW, THE GREAT BUCK HOWARD) propels the Scarlet Speedster through his second amazing season with a knockout score that can t be beat loaded with action, drama, suspense and heart. The musical highlights from Season 2 have been assembled by the composer himself into an exciting listen that will thrill fans! This is a special, limited edition CD release of 3,000 units.

Special Features

Limited edition of 3000 units

Playlists



Harrison's Will / Henry Released

Jay Garrick Warns of a Man Called Zoom

Stein Explains a Multiverse

Family of Rogues

Joe Tells Iris the Truth About Her Mother

The New Firestorm

Staged Fight to Lure Zoom

The Face of Your Hero

Grodd Into the Breach

Vandal Savage Arrives

Who Is Kendra? / Hawkman Cometh

Savage Attack, a Legend Is Born

You Have a Son, His Name Is Wally

Let It Snow Villains

Sending Reverse Flash Back / Wells Betrays

Welcome to Earth-2

Hello, Breachers

Hunting and Electrifying King Shark

The Right Decision

Who Is Hunter Zolomon?

Ready to Save the World

Stuck in the Speed Force

Black Siren in Central City

The Race of His Life

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Candice Patton | Carlos Valdes | Danielle Panabaker | Grant Gustin | Jesse L. Martin | Keiynan Lonsdale | Tom Cavanagh

Composers: Blake Neely

Project Name: The Flash

