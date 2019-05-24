The Music of Battlestar Galactica for Solo Piano Soundtrack

View larger $17.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 190524-77914-1

UPC: 712187488938

Part No: BSXCD8893

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Edward James Olmos | Grace Park | Katee Sackhoff items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Science Fiction | Television

Studio: BSX Music

Original U.S. Release: October 18, 2004

Item Release Date: October 16, 2015

Rating: TV-14

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Music from the re-imagined SYFY TV series BATTLESTAR GALACTICA by Bear McCreary for solo piano by pianist Joohyun Park.

Pianist Joohyun Park was born in Kwang-Ju, South Korea. She began studying music at age 6. Park received both a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees of Piano from Yon Sei Univeristy (Seoul, Korea) and a Bachelor’s Degree of Contemporary Writing and Production from Boston’s famed Berklee College of Music. She has worked as a score coordinator, pianist, orchestrator and assistant composer for movies including Priest, The Informers, Drag Me To Hell, Creation, When in Rome, The Black Tulip, and Love Happens. Variety called composer Bear McCreary’s score for Battlestar Galactica – the award-winning series on the SyFy channel from 2004-2009 – the most innovative music on TV today, and NPR said it fits the action so perfectly, it’s almost devastating: (it’s) a sci-fi score like no other. McCreary, himself a skilled pianist, personally translated his acclaimed, world music-influenced orchestral score into unique piano solo arrangements.

At last, fans can now be a part of the musical process themselves and experience the score as I first did: with fingertips touching the ivories, described McCreary. McCreary performed these pieces and recorded many as videos uploaded to his YouTube library. As I learned the pieces, I realized that another artist would be able to bring a new interpretation to these works, he explained. My performances, though technically correct, are strongly influenced by the studio recordings I spent years producing. I was thrilled to collaborate with Joohyun Park because she breathed new life into these compositions. Under her expert fingers, these pieces thrive as works for solo piano, not just pared down versions of larger orchestrations. Listening to her feel the music and re-interpret it was a real thrill during the making of this album.

Playlists

Disc 1

Roslin and Adama

Wander My Friends

Passacaglia

The Shape of Things to Come

Dreilide Thrace Sonata #1

Elegy

Battlestar Sonatica

A Promise to Return

Allegro

Pegasus

Battlestar Muzaktica

Prelude To War

Disc 2

Battlestar Operatica

Worthy of Survival

Something Dark Is Coming

Violence and Variations

Resurrection Hub

Kara Remembers

Apocalypse

Wander My Friends (simplified)

Roslin and Adama (simplified)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Edward James Olmos | Grace Park | Jamie Bamber | Katee Sackhoff | Mary McDonnell | Tricia Helfer

Project Name: Battlestar Galactica

Contributors: Bear McCreary | Joohyun Park

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | BSX Music | CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Television | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Television