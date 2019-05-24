Share Page Support Us
The Music of Battlestar Galactica for Solo Piano Soundtrack

View larger

Details

Music from the re-imagined SYFY TV series BATTLESTAR GALACTICA by Bear McCreary for solo piano by pianist Joohyun Park.

Pianist Joohyun Park was born in Kwang-Ju, South Korea. She began studying music at age 6. Park received both a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees of Piano from Yon Sei Univeristy (Seoul, Korea) and a Bachelor’s Degree of Contemporary Writing and Production from Boston’s famed Berklee College of Music. She has worked as a score coordinator, pianist, orchestrator and assistant composer for movies including Priest, The Informers, Drag Me To Hell, Creation, When in Rome, The Black Tulip, and Love Happens. Variety called composer Bear McCreary’s score for Battlestar Galactica – the award-winning series on the SyFy channel from 2004-2009 – the most innovative music on TV today, and NPR said it fits the action so perfectly, it’s almost devastating: (it’s) a sci-fi score like no other. McCreary, himself a skilled pianist, personally translated his acclaimed, world music-influenced orchestral score into unique piano solo arrangements.

At last, fans can now be a part of the musical process themselves and experience the score as I first did: with fingertips touching the ivories, described McCreary. McCreary performed these pieces and recorded many as videos uploaded to his YouTube library. As I learned the pieces, I realized that another artist would be able to bring a new interpretation to these works, he explained. My performances, though technically correct, are strongly influenced by the studio recordings I spent years producing. I was thrilled to collaborate with Joohyun Park because she breathed new life into these compositions. Under her expert fingers, these pieces thrive as works for solo piano, not just pared down versions of larger orchestrations. Listening to her feel the music and re-interpret it was a real thrill during the making of this album.

Playlists

  • Disc 1
  • Roslin and Adama
    Wander My Friends
    Passacaglia
    The Shape of Things to Come
    Dreilide Thrace Sonata #1
    Elegy
    Battlestar Sonatica
    A Promise to Return
    Allegro
    Pegasus
    Battlestar Muzaktica
    Prelude To War
  • Disc 2
  • Battlestar Operatica
    Worthy of Survival
    Something Dark Is Coming
    Violence and Variations
    Resurrection Hub
    Kara Remembers
    Apocalypse
    Wander My Friends (simplified)
    Roslin and Adama (simplified)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Edward James Olmos | Grace Park | Jamie Bamber | Katee Sackhoff | Mary McDonnell | Tricia Helfer
Project Name: Battlestar Galactica
Contributors: Bear McCreary | Joohyun Park

