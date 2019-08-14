Star Wars Insider: The Best of the Original Trilogy (2019)

View larger $24.99 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190814-78808-1

ISBN-10: 1785851942

ISBN-13: 9781785851940

Weight: 2.09 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction

Studio: Titan

Item Release Date: May 21, 2019

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The making of the Star Wars original trilogy, as told by the cast and crew.

The iconic characters from the original Star Wars trilogy are the main event in this new collection that explores the heroes and villains that we all know a love. Rediscover fan favourites from Luke Skywalker and Han Solo to Boba Fett and Darth Vader with exclusive behind-the-scenes images and interviews.

Specifications

Pages: 176

Language: English

Size: 7.9 x 0.5 x 10.8 in



Publication: Star Wars Insider

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Titan