Star Wars Insider: The Best of the Original Trilogy (2019)

$24.99
$22.97
ISBN-10: 1785851942
ISBN-13: 9781785851940
Weight: 2.09 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Titan
Item Release Date: May 21, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The making of the Star Wars original trilogy, as told by the cast and crew.
The iconic characters from the original Star Wars trilogy are the main event in this new collection that explores the heroes and villains that we all know a love. Rediscover fan favourites from Luke Skywalker and Han Solo to Boba Fett and Darth Vader with exclusive behind-the-scenes images and interviews.
Specifications
- Pages: 176
- Language: English
- Size: 7.9 x 0.5 x 10.8 in
Publication: Star Wars Insider
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Titan