Star Wars Art: A Poster Collection Poster Book – Featuring 20 Removable, Frameable Prints

Star Wars Art: A Poster Collection Poster Book – Featuring 20 Removable, Frameable Prints

$19.95

$16.97


2 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190814-78811-1
ISBN-13: 9781419715815
Weight: 2.06 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: December 15, 2015
Details

In the same format as Adventure Time: A Totally Math Poster Collection, this sturdy paperback houses 20 removable, frameable prints of the very best artwork from across the entire George Lucas–curated Star Wars Art series. Sixteen selections from Visions, Comics, Illustration, Concept, and Posters—including art by Jeffrey Brown, Philippe Druillet, Mike Mignola, Ralph McQuarrie, and Olly Moss—are joined by four newly commissioned artworks created specifically for this book by Max Dalton, Phantom City Creative, Tiny Kitten Teeth, and Jon Vermilyea. These high-quality, large-format, crease-free prints will be sure to transport Star Wars fans of all ages to a galaxy far, far away. . . .

Specifications

  • Pages: 42
  • Language: English
  • Size: 11.2 x 0.5 x 16 in


Subject: Star Wars

