Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-the-Scenes Companion Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 190814-78819-1

ISBN-10: 1984817426

ISBN-13: 9781984817426

Weight: 3.04 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Mystery

Studio: Del Rey

Original U.S. Release: July 11, 2016

Item Release Date: October 30, 2018

Rating: TV-14

Details

The official behind-the-scenes companion guide to the first two seasons and beyond, featuring exclusive color photos and stunning concept art.

Note: This book has been designed to mimic a used book. The marks, scuffs, and tears on the cover and pages are an intentional design element.

Stranger things have happened. . . .

When the first season of Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in the summer of 2016, the show struck a nerve with millions of viewers worldwide and received broad critical acclaim. The series has gone on to win six Emmy Awards, but its success was driven more than anything by word of mouth, resonating across generations. Viewers feel personal connections to the characters. Now fans can immerse themselves in the world—or worlds—of Hawkins, Indiana, like never before.

Adding whole new layers to enrich the viewing experience, this keepsake is essential reading for anyone and everyone who loves Stranger Things.

Inside you’ll find:

Original commentary and a foreword from creators Matt and Ross Duffer

Exclusive interviews with the stars of the show, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and David Harbour

The show’s earliest drafts, pitches to Netflix, and casting calls

Insights into the Duffers’ creative process from the entire crew—from costume and set designers to composers and visual-effects specialists

Deep dives into the cultural artifacts and references that inspired the look and feel of the show

A map of everyday Hawkins—with clues charting the network of the Upside Down

The Morse code disk Eleven uses, so you can decipher secret messages embedded throughout the text

A look into the future of the series—including a sneak preview of season three!

Specifications

Pages: 223

Size: 10.5 H x 1.25 D x 7.25 W in

Cast: Caleb McLaughlin | Charlie Heaton | David Harbour | Finn Wolfhard | Gaten Matarazzo | Millie Bobby Brown | Natalia Dyer | Noah Schnapp | Sadie Sink | Winona Ryder

Subject: Stranger Things

Authors: Gina McIntyre

Contributors: Matt Duffer | Ross Duffer

