Norman Rockwell Limited Edition 1983 Edwin M. Knowles The Painter Plate Number 6,998

Plate SKU: 180205-70417-1

Weight: 3 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Plate number 6,998 of the only Limited Edition of Norman Rockwell’s “The Painter” ever created up until that time. Seventh in the Rockwell Heritage Collection. Made in a limited edition permanently closed in 1983 by Edwin M. Knowles and certified as a “True Normal Rockwell Classic” by the Rockwell Society of America.

Brandex Number: 84-R70-37

84-R70-37 Plate Number: 6998

The item is in great shape with no cracks. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 8.5 in



Artists: Norman Rockwell

