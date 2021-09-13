A Christmas Story Sticky Note Collection – Holiday Movies

- Cast: Colin Fox | Darren McGavin | Ian Petrella | Jean Shepherd | Jeff Gillen | Leslie Carlson | Melinda Dillon | Paul Hubbard | Peter Billingsley | R.D. Robb | Scott Schwartz | Tedde Moore | Yano Anaya | Zack Ward
- Directors: Bob Clark
- Project Name A Christmas Story
- Product Types: Notebooks | Sticky Note Pads
- Lines: Back To School
- Genres: Comedy | Family
- Studios: Insight Editions
- Original Release Date: November 18, 1983
- Product Release Date: September 24, 2019
- Rating: PG
Keep things organized this holiday season with this festive sticky notepad collection inspired by the holiday film A Christmas Story. Including six notepads, these colorful die-cut sticky notes are a great stocking stuffer—perfect for anyone wanting to jot down reminders, write short holiday notes, and relive a little nostalgia from A Christmas Story.
Specifications
- Pages: 150
- Size: 3 x 0.5 x 5.3 in
- Material: Paper
