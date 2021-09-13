Share Page Support Us
A Christmas Story Sticky Note Collection – Holiday Movies

$7.99
$7.69
10 in stock
SKU: 210913-88713-1
UPC: 9781683838159
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Keep things organized this holiday season with this festive sticky notepad collection inspired by the holiday film A Christmas Story. Including six notepads, these colorful die-cut sticky notes are a great stocking stuffer—perfect for anyone wanting to jot down reminders, write short holiday notes, and relive a little nostalgia from A Christmas Story.

Specifications

  • Pages: 150
  • Size: 3 x 0.5 x 5.3 in
  • Material: Paper
