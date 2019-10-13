Share Page Support Us
The Wedding Singer – Totally Awesome Edition Blu-ray (2009)

The Wedding Singer – Totally Awesome Edition Blu-ray (2009)
View larger

$35.00

$14.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 191013-79435-1
UPC: 065935825395
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Adam Sandler  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema
Studio: New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: February 13, 1998
Rating: PG-13
Details

The Wedding Singer – Totally Awesome Edition Blu-ray (2009).

The item is in very good condition with a few bends and creases in the outer sleeve. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A

Cast: Adam Sandler | Christine Taylor | Drew Barrymore
Directors: Frank Coraci
Project Name: The Wedding Singer

