Family Guy: Something, Something Darkside Blu-ray Edition

Family Guy: Something, Something Darkside Blu-ray Edition
Blu-raySKU: 190313-77478-1
UPC: 024543626992
Part No: 2262699
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The story of The Empire Strikes Back is retold. Darth Vader (Stewie) is hunting the rebel Luke Skywalker (Chris) and his troops relentlessly across the galaxy. On the ice planet Hoth, Luke has a vision of his late mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi (Herbert), telling him to go to the Dagobah system to learn the ways of the Force under Jedi Master Yoda (Carl). Meanwhile Princess Leia (Lois) finds herself taking a shine to the scruffy pilot Han Solo (Peter) and, against all odds, the two soon fall in love. But an encounter with Han’s old friend Lando Calrissian (Mort) lands them in the clutches of the Empire. Envisioning this, Luke chooses to forgo his Jedi training to save his friends. It all comes to a head in a climactic confrontation with Darth Vader himself.

  • Includes Digital Copy
  • Audio Commentary by Executive Producers Seth McFarlane, Mark Hentemann and David A. Goodman, Writer Kirker Butler, Director Dominic Polcino and Actor Seth Green
  • Behind-The-Scenes Featurette The Darkside of Poster Art
  • Family Guy Fact-Ups
  • Sneak Peek of Family Guy Episode VI: We Have a Bad Feeling About This Table Read
  • Pop-Up Video
  • Animatics

  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Cantonese, Mandarin, Danish, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian

Cast: Alex Borstein | Mila Kunis | Seth Green | Seth MacFarlane
Directors: Dominic Polcino
Project Name: Family Guy: Something Something Darkside

