Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Resident Evil Original Soundtrack 2-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition

Resident Evil Original Soundtrack 2-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition
View larger
Resident Evil Original Soundtrack 2-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition
Resident Evil Original Soundtrack 2-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition

$899.00

$596.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201119-83155-1
UPC: 5053760048176
Part No: LIG LP0048176
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: James Purefoy | Michelle Rodriguez | Paul W.S. Anderson  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Game/Video Game | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Zombie Films
Studio: Laced Records
Item Release Date: May 10, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Composed by the Capcom Sound Team, Masami Ueda, Makoto Tomozawa and Akira Kaida, Resident Evil’s brooding score became a benchmark for horror games, giving the original genre-defining masterpiece a persistent and unnerving sense of claustrophobia.

This soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release and will be pressed onto audiophile heavyweight, deluxe double-vinyl 180g LPs and housed in striking gatefold sleeves.

Special Features

  • 44 Tracks from Original 2002 GameCube soundtrack
  • Double 180g Black Vinyl
  • Deluxe Illustrated Gatefold Sleeve

Playlists

  • Nightmare
  • Prologue
  • Shot in the Silence
  • Evil Dead
  • Terror-1
  • Hunted!
  • Disappearance
  • Deathtrap
  • Terror-2
  • Lost in Darkness
  • Terror-3
  • A Casualty
  • Terror-4
  • Save Theme
  • Vacant Room
  • Narrow and Close
  • Sigh of Relief
  • The Encounter
  • Ivies' Domain
  • Talking to Yourself?
  • Cold Water
  • Sacrifice
  • Neptune
  • Vines of Wrath
  • Plant 42
  • Deception
  • New Threat
  • Rush of Fear
  • Rush of Horror
  • Underground
  • Bravo Captain
  • Room of Lisa
  • Question of Trust
  • Memento
  • The Depth
  • Concrete Bound
  • Secret Revealed
  • Double-Cross
  • The Awakening
  • Tyrant-1
  • Countdown
  • Tyrant-2
  • Epilogue
  • Ending Credits

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Indra Ové | James Purefoy | Michelle Rodriguez | Milla Jovovich | Oscar Pearce | Ryan McCluskey
Directors: Paul W.S. Anderson
Project Name: Resident Evil
Composers: Akira Kaida | Capcom Sound Team | Makoto Tomozawa | Masami Ueda

Related Items

The Matrix Reloaded Series Two Trinity Falls Action Figure (2003) Carrie-Anne Moss
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Dec 12, 2008) Jennifer Aniston [9221]
Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Boba Fett
The Grandmaster Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Limited Edition Vinyl – Featuring Ennio Morricone, Shigeru Umebayashi & Nathaniel Mechaly
Sons of Anarchy Samcro 24 x 36 inch Television Series Poster
RARE The Warriors Game PlayStation 2 Original Promotional Sticker Set [12121]
The Zodiac Killer (1971) + Another Son of Sam (1977) Blu-ray
The Deeper You Dig + The Hatred Double Feature Special Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover (2020)
DC Legends Mini-Series Issue Number 1 Comic Book First Issue (November 1986)
New York Soundtracks – Music from The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Rear Window and More

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Game/Video Game | Horror | Laced Records | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Vinyl | Zombie Films