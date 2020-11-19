Resident Evil Original Soundtrack 2-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition

$899.00
Item Release Date: May 10, 2019
Composed by the Capcom Sound Team, Masami Ueda, Makoto Tomozawa and Akira Kaida, Resident Evil’s brooding score became a benchmark for horror games, giving the original genre-defining masterpiece a persistent and unnerving sense of claustrophobia.
This soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release and will be pressed onto audiophile heavyweight, deluxe double-vinyl 180g LPs and housed in striking gatefold sleeves.
- 44 Tracks from Original 2002 GameCube soundtrack
- Double 180g Black Vinyl
- Deluxe Illustrated Gatefold Sleeve
- Nightmare
- Prologue
- Shot in the Silence
- Evil Dead
- Terror-1
- Hunted!
- Disappearance
- Deathtrap
- Terror-2
- Lost in Darkness
- Terror-3
- A Casualty
- Terror-4
- Save Theme
- Vacant Room
- Narrow and Close
- Sigh of Relief
- The Encounter
- Ivies' Domain
- Talking to Yourself?
- Cold Water
- Sacrifice
- Neptune
- Vines of Wrath
- Plant 42
- Deception
- New Threat
- Rush of Fear
- Rush of Horror
- Underground
- Bravo Captain
- Room of Lisa
- Question of Trust
- Memento
- The Depth
- Concrete Bound
- Secret Revealed
- Double-Cross
- The Awakening
- Tyrant-1
- Countdown
- Tyrant-2
- Epilogue
- Ending Credits
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Indra Ové | James Purefoy | Michelle Rodriguez | Milla Jovovich | Oscar Pearce | Ryan McCluskey
Directors: Paul W.S. Anderson
Project Name: Resident Evil
Composers: Akira Kaida | Capcom Sound Team | Makoto Tomozawa | Masami Ueda
