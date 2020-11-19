Resident Evil Original Soundtrack 2-Disc Limited Vinyl Edition

View larger $899.00 $596.70 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Composed by the Capcom Sound Team, Masami Ueda, Makoto Tomozawa and Akira Kaida, Resident Evil’s brooding score became a benchmark for horror games, giving the original genre-defining masterpiece a persistent and unnerving sense of claustrophobia.

This soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release and will be pressed onto audiophile heavyweight, deluxe double-vinyl 180g LPs and housed in striking gatefold sleeves.

Special Features

44 Tracks from Original 2002 GameCube soundtrack

Double 180g Black Vinyl

Deluxe Illustrated Gatefold Sleeve

Playlists

Nightmare

Prologue

Shot in the Silence

Evil Dead

Terror-1

Hunted!

Disappearance

Deathtrap

Terror-2

Lost in Darkness

Terror-3

A Casualty

Terror-4

Save Theme

Vacant Room

Narrow and Close

Sigh of Relief

The Encounter

Ivies' Domain

Talking to Yourself?

Cold Water

Sacrifice

Neptune

Vines of Wrath

Plant 42

Deception

New Threat

Rush of Fear

Rush of Horror

Underground

Bravo Captain

Room of Lisa

Question of Trust

Memento

The Depth

Concrete Bound

Secret Revealed

Double-Cross

The Awakening

Tyrant-1

Countdown

Tyrant-2

Epilogue

Ending Credits

