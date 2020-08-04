Share Page Support Us
Star Trek Original Television Pilots Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition (The Cage and Where No Man Has Gone Before)




Details

Star Trek Original Television Pilots Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition (The Cage and Where No Man Has Gone Before).

Track List:
1. Star Trek Theme (Main Title) 2. Doctor Bartender 3. Survivors 4. Prime Specimen 5. Bottled 6. Probed 7. Monster Illusion 8. Monster Fight 9. The Kibitzers 10. Vena’s Punishment 11. Pike’s Punishment 12. Picnic 13. True Love 14. Vena’s Dance 15. Torchy Girl 16. Under The Spell 17. Primitive Thoughts 18. Wrong Think 19. To Catch A T. 20. Going Up 21. Max’s Factor 22. Star Trek Theme (End Title) 23. Main Title 24. Star Date 25. Episode Titles 26. Force Field 27. Silvery Orbs 28. Crippled Ship 29. Speedy Reader 30. Hit The Button 31. On Delta Vega 32. When Your Eyes Have Turned To Silver 33. Instant Paradise 34. End Title And Credits 35. Additional Credits

Special Features

  • Limited to 500 units
  • Exclusive Limited Edition Random Colored Red, Blue Or Gold Vinyl LP

Specifications

Cast: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Subject: Star Trek: The Original Series
Creators: Gene Roddenberry

