The Darkest Hour Special Edition Blu-ray

The Darkest Hour Special Edition Blu-ray
Blu-raySKU: 171003-67820-1
UPC: 025192133237
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: December 25, 2011
Item Release Date: April 10, 2012
Rating: PG-13
Details

A sci-fi thriller featuring mind-blowing special effects from the minds of visionary filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov (Wanted) and director Chris Gorak (Art Director Fight Club, Minority Report), THE DARKEST HOUR is the story of five young people who find themselves stranded in Moscow, fighting to survive in the wake of a devastating alien attack.

Special Features

  • The Darkest Hour: Survivors
  • The Darkest Hour: Visualizing an Invasion
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Audio Commentary

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD 2.40:1
  • Runtime: 89
  • Audio: Main Feature: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
    Bonus Material: Stereo 2.0
  • Region: A

Cast: Emile Hirsch | Georgiy Gromov | Joel Kinnaman | Max Minghella | Olivia Thirlby | Rachael Taylor | Veronika Vernadskaya | Yuriy Kutsenko
Directors: Chris Gorak

