Colossus: The Forbin Project Special Edition Blu-ray

$29.99
$21.97
UPC: 826663183542
Part No: SF18354
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Joseph Sargent items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Shout Factory | Universal
Original U.S. Release: April 8, 1970
Item Release Date: February 27, 2018
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The ultimate computer creates the ultimate terror in this chillingly real sci-fi suspense thriller. When electronics genius Charles Forbin creates a massive computer complex that is capable of independently regulating the national defense of the United States, it appears that no enemy will ever be able to penetrate its sovereign borders.
But such a promising thought turns into a stunning nightmare when it’s discovered the Russians have built an equally sophisticated computer and that these two “doomsday machines” have linked, sharing classified information and top secrets. Desperately, Forbin and his Soviet counterparts try to stop the all-knowing “monster” computers from seizing command of the world’s nuclear missile stockpiles.
Special Features
- NEW Interview With Actor Eric Braeden
- NEW Audio Commentary By Author Jeff Bond
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Radio Spot
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 100
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
Cast: Eric Braeden | Georg Stanford Brown | Gordon Pinsent | Susan Clark
Directors: Joseph Sargent
Project Name: Colossus: The Forbin Project
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Shout Factory | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal