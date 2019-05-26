Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Colossus: The Forbin Project Special Edition Blu-ray

Colossus: The Forbin Project Special Edition Blu-ray
View larger

$29.99

$21.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190526-77928-1
UPC: 826663183542
Part No: SF18354
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Joseph Sargent  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Shout Factory | Universal
Original U.S. Release: April 8, 1970
Item Release Date: February 27, 2018
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The ultimate computer creates the ultimate terror in this chillingly real sci-fi suspense thriller. When electronics genius Charles Forbin creates a massive computer complex that is capable of independently regulating the national defense of the United States, it appears that no enemy will ever be able to penetrate its sovereign borders.

But such a promising thought turns into a stunning nightmare when it’s discovered the Russians have built an equally sophisticated computer and that these two “doomsday machines” have linked, sharing classified information and top secrets. Desperately, Forbin and his Soviet counterparts try to stop the all-knowing “monster” computers from seizing command of the world’s nuclear missile stockpiles.

Special Features

  • NEW Interview With Actor Eric Braeden
  • NEW Audio Commentary By Author Jeff Bond
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Radio Spot

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 100
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: A

Cast: Eric Braeden | Georg Stanford Brown | Gordon Pinsent | Susan Clark
Directors: Joseph Sargent
Project Name: Colossus: The Forbin Project

Related Items

Sharktopus Original Soundtrack by Tom Heil (SYFY original movie)
Reservoir Dogs – Mr. Blonde Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Stake Land ll (The Stakelander)
Oldboy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition
Beneath Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Fall on Your Sword
The Alienist – Music From The Television Series by Rupert Gregson-Williams
Dawn of the Dead (1978) 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Conspiracy Theory
Carrie 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
The Matrix Reloaded Music from the Motion Picture + Bonus Tracks – 2-Disc Limited Edition Set

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Shout Factory | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *