The Editor Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition

Details

Rey Ciso (Adam Brooks) was once the greatest editor the world had ever seen. Since a horrific accident left him with four wooden fingers on his right hand, he’s had to resort to cutting pulp films and trash pictures. When the lead actors from the film he’s been editing turn up murdered at the studio, Rey is fingered as the number one suspect. The bodies continue to pile up in this absurdist giallo-thriller as Rey struggles to prove his innocence and learn the sinister truth lurking behind the scenes.

Functioning as a straight-up send-up of Dario Argento, Mario Bava and the cinematic sorcerers of ’70s slasher films, Canadian horror comedy The Editor is a charming tribute to the unsung classics of giallo, an Italian subgenre known for its gory and gruesome erotic horror.

Special Features

Audio Commentary With Adam Brooks, Connor Sweeney And Matt Kennedy

"Making Movies Used To Be Fun" Making-Of Documentary

Music And Poster Featurettes

Astron-6 Film Festival Introduction

Deleted Scenes

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 95

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Region: A/1

Cast: Adam Brooks | Laurence R. Harvey | Matthew Kennedy | Paz de la Huerta | Udo Kier | Warren Ellis

Directors: Adam Brooks | Matthew Kennedy

Project Name: The Editor

