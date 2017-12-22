Twitter
The Illustrated Man Blu-ray

The Illustrated Man Blu-ray
$21.99

$18.90


3 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171223-69048-1
UPC: 888574489847
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ray Bradbury  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 26, 1969
Item Release Date: September 19, 2017
Rating: PG
Details

Rod Steiger plays the tattoo-covered title role in this fascinating vision of doom and danger based on the classic short story collection by futurist Ray Bradbury. In the 1930s, Robert Drivas portrays a good-natured drifter who can’t tear his eyes away from Steiger’s freakish illustrations that foresee the distant future. And Claire Bloom is the mysterious seductress who created the “art” that curses its bearer – and comes to life in a nightmarish trio of tales. Two spoiled children turn playtime into slay time (from The Veldt). Shipwrecked astronauts wander across a planet cursed by The Long Rain. And loving parents choose their children’s fate when the end nears (from The Last Night of the World). Every one of The Illustrated Man’s pictures tell a story. And every story ends in terror.

Special Features

  • Vintage featurette "Tattooed Steiger"
  • Theatrical trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 103

Cast: Christine Matchett | Claire Bloom | Don Dubbins | Jason Evers | Robert Drivas | Rod Steiger | Tim Weldon
Directors: Jack Smight
Project Name: The Illustrated Man
Authors: Ray Bradbury

