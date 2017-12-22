The Illustrated Man Blu-ray

$21.99
Details
Rod Steiger plays the tattoo-covered title role in this fascinating vision of doom and danger based on the classic short story collection by futurist Ray Bradbury. In the 1930s, Robert Drivas portrays a good-natured drifter who can’t tear his eyes away from Steiger’s freakish illustrations that foresee the distant future. And Claire Bloom is the mysterious seductress who created the “art” that curses its bearer – and comes to life in a nightmarish trio of tales. Two spoiled children turn playtime into slay time (from The Veldt). Shipwrecked astronauts wander across a planet cursed by The Long Rain. And loving parents choose their children’s fate when the end nears (from The Last Night of the World). Every one of The Illustrated Man’s pictures tell a story. And every story ends in terror.
Special Features
- Vintage featurette "Tattooed Steiger"
- Theatrical trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 103
Cast: Christine Matchett | Claire Bloom | Don Dubbins | Jason Evers | Robert Drivas | Rod Steiger | Tim Weldon
Directors: Jack Smight
Project Name: The Illustrated Man
Authors: Ray Bradbury
