The Illustrated Man Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Original U.S. Release: March 26, 1969

Item Release Date: September 19, 2017

Rating: PG

Rod Steiger plays the tattoo-covered title role in this fascinating vision of doom and danger based on the classic short story collection by futurist Ray Bradbury. In the 1930s, Robert Drivas portrays a good-natured drifter who can’t tear his eyes away from Steiger’s freakish illustrations that foresee the distant future. And Claire Bloom is the mysterious seductress who created the “art” that curses its bearer – and comes to life in a nightmarish trio of tales. Two spoiled children turn playtime into slay time (from The Veldt). Shipwrecked astronauts wander across a planet cursed by The Long Rain. And loving parents choose their children’s fate when the end nears (from The Last Night of the World). Every one of The Illustrated Man’s pictures tell a story. And every story ends in terror.

Vintage featurette "Tattooed Steiger"

Theatrical trailer

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 103

Cast: Christine Matchett | Claire Bloom | Don Dubbins | Jason Evers | Robert Drivas | Rod Steiger | Tim Weldon

Directors: Jack Smight

Project Name: The Illustrated Man

Authors: Ray Bradbury

