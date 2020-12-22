Ballet Shoes DVD (2008) [J81]

View larger $8.99 $5.99 - Select Qty - 1

Dreams do come true .

Emma Watson (Hermione from Harry Potter) stars in Ballet Shoes, a heartwarming and uplifting film based on the beloved, best-selling novel by Noel Streatfeild and featuring an award-winning cast that includes Emilia Fox, Victoria Wood, Richard Griffiths and Eileen Atkins.

“We three Fossils vow to put our name in the history book, because it is ours, and ours alone .” With these words, three orphans, raised as sisters, leave their sheltered lives and embark on an exhilarating journey that takes them to the heights of the stage, screen and sky!

Exclusive Interview with Emma Watson

Deleted Scenes

Ballet Shoes Audiobook Excerpt

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 84 min

Language: English

Cast: Emma Watson | Lucy Boynton | Yasmin Paige

Project Name: Ballet Shoes

