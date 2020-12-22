Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ballet Shoes DVD (2008) [J81]

Ballet Shoes DVD (2008) [J81]
View larger

$8.99

$5.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 201222-84027-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Family | Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dreams do come true.

Emma Watson (Hermione from Harry Potter) stars in Ballet Shoes, a heartwarming and uplifting film based on the beloved, best-selling novel by Noel Streatfeild and featuring an award-winning cast that includes Emilia Fox, Victoria Wood, Richard Griffiths and Eileen Atkins.

“We three Fossils vow to put our name in the history book, because it is ours, and ours alone.” With these words, three orphans, raised as sisters, leave their sheltered lives and embark on an exhilarating journey that takes them to the heights of the stage, screen and sky!

Special Features

  • Exclusive Interview with Emma Watson
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Ballet Shoes Audiobook Excerpt

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 84 min
  • Language: English

Cast: Emma Watson | Lucy Boynton | Yasmin Paige
Project Name: Ballet Shoes

Related Items

Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Silver Warrior and The Huntress
The Art of Ken Barr Limited Hardcover Edition Fantasy Art Book
Neil Gaiman’s The Absolute Sandman Volume One 17×22 inch Promotional Poster (2006)
Star Wars: Episode I Watto with Datapad and Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1217]
M Factor Pop Muzik Vinyl Single Edition (1979) [E58]
World War Z 22 x 34 Inch Black, White & Red Helicopter Movie Poster
Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]
Jersey Boys Original Broadway Cast Recording (2005)
Led Zeppelin Madison Square Garden 18×24 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
The Final Comedown (1972) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Blaxploitation Action Billy Dee Williams

Categories

Adventure | Drama | DVD | Family | Movies & TV | Music Videos | Musical