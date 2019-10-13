Share Page Support Us
Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Super Poseable Gollum Action Figure

View larger

$19.99

$11.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191013-79416-1
UPC: 035112813118
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Studio: New Line Cinema | Toy Biz
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Super Poseable Gollum Action Figure.

Figure is still sealed in original packaging. Package has wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10.4 x 5.3 x 3.1 in


Characters: Gollum
Project Name: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies | New Line Cinema | Toy Biz | Toys & Figures

