Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine Number 237 (May/June 2004) [9280]

Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine Number 237 (May/June 2004).

Inside This Issue:

Daughter of Dr. Jekyll The House of Usher Ghost of Frankenstein This Island Earth Beware the Evil of Mr. Sardonicus

Publication: Famous Monsters of Filmland

Subject: Daughter of Dr. Jekyll | Ghost of Frankenstein | The House of Usher | This Island Earth

