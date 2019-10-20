Share Page Support Us
Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine Number 237 (May/June 2004) [9280]

Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine Number 237 (May/June 2004) [9280]
magSKU: 191020-79494-1
UPC: 074851048162
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies
Details

Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine Number 237 (May/June 2004).

Inside This Issue:

  1. Daughter of Dr. Jekyll
  2. The House of Usher
  3. Ghost of Frankenstein
  4. This Island Earth
  5. Beware the Evil of Mr. Sardonicus

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Famous Monsters of Filmland
Subject: Daughter of Dr. Jekyll | Ghost of Frankenstein | The House of Usher | This Island Earth

