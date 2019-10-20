Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine Number 264 (Nov/Dec 2012) [9281]

Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine Number 264 (Nov/Dec 2012) [9281]
View larger

$15.99

$12.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191020-79496-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Sid Haig | The Munsters  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies
Item Release Date: January 11, 2012
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Famous Monsters of Filmland Magazine Number 264 (Nov/Dec 2012).

In This Issue:

  1. Metallica’s Kirk Hammett
  2. The Munsters
  3. Sid Haig


Publication: Famous Monsters of Filmland
Subject: Kirk Hammett | Metallica | Sid Haig | The Munsters

Related Items

The Mutilator 2-Disc Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2016]
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth Original Soundtrack Music by Javier Navarrete
Ode to Gallantry 21 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster – Philip Kwok (1982)
Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
Seed of Chucky Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Pino Donaggio
Nowhere to Run Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Slayer Blu-ray + DVD 2-Disc Special Edition
Evil Ed Director-Approved Limited Special Edition 3-Disc Blu-ray + DVD
Quentin Tarantino Unchained Movies: The Complete Ennio Morricone Scores
Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Magazines & Newspapers | Monster Movies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *