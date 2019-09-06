Prince of Darkness Limited Steelbook Edition Blu-ray

View larger $95.96 $43.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Shout Factory | Universal

Original U.S. Release: October 23, 1987

Item Release Date: March 27, 2018

Rating: R

Master of horror John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing) directs this terrifying battle between mankind and the ultimate evil.

A group of graduate students and scientists uncover an ancient canister in an abandoned church, but when they open it, they inadvertently unleash a strange liquid and an evil force on all of humanity. As the liquid turns their co-workers into zombies, the remaining members realize they have released the most unspeakable horror of them all.

Terror mounts as the team must fight to save the world from a devilish fury that has been contained for over seven million years.

Starring Donald Pleasence (Halloween), Jameson Parker (Simon & Simon), Lisa Blount (Needful Things), rock icon Alice Cooper (Roadie) and Victor Wong and Dennis Dun (both from Carpenter’s Big Trouble In Little China), this “ingenious twist on classical occultism” (Science Fiction, Horror And Fantasy Film Review) will scare you witless!

Limited edition of 10,000 units made

Audio Commentary By Writer/Director John Carpenter And Peter Jason

Sympathy For The Devil – An All-New Interview With Writer/Director John Carpenter

Alice At The Apocalypse – An All-New Interview With Actor & Rock Legend Alice Cooper

The Messenger – All-New Interview With Actor & Special Visual Effects Supervisor Robert Grasmere

Hell On Earth – A Look At The Film's Score With Co-Composer Alan Howarth

Horror's Hallowed Grounds With Host Sean Clark

Alternate Opening From The TV Version

Original Theatrical Trailer

Radio Spots

Still Gallery

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Number of Discs: 1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Stereo

Runtime: 102

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Cast: Donald Pleasence | Jameson Parker | Victor Wong

Directors: John Carpenter

Project Name: Prince of Darkness

