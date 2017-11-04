$63.49
Details
In John Carpenter’s seminal horror/sci-fi cult classic The Thing, a group of NSF researchers manning a claustrophobic and remote Antarctica research station discover that a neighboring camp operated by Norwegians, has been destroyed and its crew dead. Whatever killed them is nowhere to be found, unless… it’s hidden in plain sight. Now fans can relive this horror classic with The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31, a hidden identity game from USAopoly and Project Raygun. Play as 1 of 12 iconic characters from The Thing, in order to successfully escape outpost 31. Complete missions before any “imitations” sabotage your objectives. Suspect everyone and trust no one as you attempt to find out who is an imitation and who is still human, using a variety of tools and weapons at your disposal!
In The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 Strategy Board Game, an alien lifeform has infiltrated a bleak and desolate Antarctic research station assimilating other organisms and then imitating them. In the hidden identity game The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31, you will relive John Carpenter’s sci-fi cult classic in a race to discover who among the team has been infected by the heinous lifeform. The game will push you to the edge and not let go until you escape or fail.
Your character will lead a series of investigations through the facility using supplies and equipment, clearing the building along the way. The tension mounts and paranoia ensues as you question who you can trust in the ultimate race to save humanity from the hostile extraterrestrial lifeform!
Features
- 4-8 players
- Ages 17+
- 45-90 minute average playing time
Materials Included
- Game Board
- Thing Meter
- Room Tracker
- 12 Player Boards
- 2 Flame Thrower Chip Pieces
- 2 Dynamite Chip Pieces
- 18 Fire Chip Pieces
- 18 Room Markers
- First Player Chip Piece
- 12 Character Pieces
Specifications
- Size: 11.8 x 11.8 x 3 inches
- Designer: USAopoly/Project Raygun/Mondo
Cast: Charles Hallahan | David Clennon | Donald Moffat | Joel Polis | Keith David | Kurt Russell | Peter Maloney | Richard Dysart | Richard Masur | T.K. Carter | Thomas G. Waites | Wilford Brimley
Directors: John Carpenter
Subject: The Thing
