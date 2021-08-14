Japanese Cultural Float at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0006]

View larger $10.05

From: $8.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr1 $8.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr1

SKU: 210814-88355-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 210814-88355-1Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1

SKU: 210814-88355-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 210814-88355-2Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: New



Japanese Cultural Float at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo. This photo features a woman wearing a traditional Japanese gown adorned with Cherry Blossom art. She is standing on a wooden bridge.

Related Items