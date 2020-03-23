The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Music by David Shire

$19.99
Details
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three is a superb urban thriller: four men, dressed alike in trenchcoats and calling each other Mr. Blue, Mr. Green, etc., take a subway car hostage and demand $1 million in ransom. Walter Matthau stars as the transit cop assigned to the case; Robert Shaw (Quint in Jaws) is the leader of the terrorists. It’s a brilliant ’70s hostage movie with biting New York humor.
For the score, David Shire—then going through a brilliant stretch of work which included The Conversation, Farewell, My Lovely, The Hindenburg, and All the President’s Men—came up with a stroke of genius. He wanted to do some kind of funk/jazz/big band, but wanted a way of making it dissonant and powerful—not too light, but not too random. So for his melodic materials he utilized the 12-tone method of composition, a technique devised by Arnold Schoenberg in the early 20th century in which you make a theme by using all 12 pitches in a specific order, and then create other themes by playing that “row” backwards, upside-down, backwards and upside-down, or transposed. Shire ended up with a monster two-note bass line with these 12-tone themes running on top.
For our CD, the first-ever release of this music, producers have utilized the complete score, including around 15 minutes of music not included in the film. The 12-page booklet includes movie stills, composer photos, and track-by-track notes by Doug Adams.
Special Features
- Includes extensive liner notes with rare photos from the movie.
Playlists
- Main Title
2:18
- The Taking
3:10
- Dolowitz Takes a Look/Dolowitz Gets Killed
2:21
- Blue and Green Talk
2:03
- Money Montage
3:13
- Fifty Seconds/The Money Express
3:55
- Conductor Killed/The Money Bag
1:46
- The Pelham's-Moving-Again Blues
3:12
- I'm a Police Officer/Renewing Disguises/Goodbye Green, Hello Garber, Goodbye Hippie/Smoking More, Enjoying It Less
2:59
- Mini-Manhunt
1:56
- End Title
3:01
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 30:55
Cast: Earl Hindman | Hector Elizondo | Jerry Stiller | Julius Harris | Martin Balsam | Robert Shaw | Rudy Bond | Walter Matthau
Directors: Joseph Sargent
Project Name: The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
Composers: David Shire
