The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD Music by David Shire

Original U.S. Release: October 2, 1974

Item Release Date: November 1, 2002

Rating: R

Details

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three is a superb urban thriller: four men, dressed alike in trenchcoats and calling each other Mr. Blue, Mr. Green, etc., take a subway car hostage and demand $1 million in ransom. Walter Matthau stars as the transit cop assigned to the case; Robert Shaw (Quint in Jaws) is the leader of the terrorists. It’s a brilliant ’70s hostage movie with biting New York humor.

For the score, David Shire—then going through a brilliant stretch of work which included The Conversation, Farewell, My Lovely, The Hindenburg, and All the President’s Men—came up with a stroke of genius. He wanted to do some kind of funk/jazz/big band, but wanted a way of making it dissonant and powerful—not too light, but not too random. So for his melodic materials he utilized the 12-tone method of composition, a technique devised by Arnold Schoenberg in the early 20th century in which you make a theme by using all 12 pitches in a specific order, and then create other themes by playing that “row” backwards, upside-down, backwards and upside-down, or transposed. Shire ended up with a monster two-note bass line with these 12-tone themes running on top.

For our CD, the first-ever release of this music, producers have utilized the complete score, including around 15 minutes of music not included in the film. The 12-page booklet includes movie stills, composer photos, and track-by-track notes by Doug Adams.

The photos pf the product outside of the packaging are stock photos for reference only. This is a brand new and sealed item.

Special Features

Includes extensive liner notes with rare photos from the movie.

Playlists

Main Title

2:18

The Taking

3:10

Dolowitz Takes a Look/Dolowitz Gets Killed

2:21

Blue and Green Talk

2:03

Money Montage

3:13

Fifty Seconds/The Money Express

3:55

Conductor Killed/The Money Bag

1:46

The Pelham's-Moving-Again Blues

3:12

I'm a Police Officer/Renewing Disguises/Goodbye Green, Hello Garber, Goodbye Hippie/Smoking More, Enjoying It Less

2:59

Mini-Manhunt

1:56

End Title

3:01

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 30:55

Cast: Earl Hindman | Hector Elizondo | Jerry Stiller | Julius Harris | Martin Balsam | Robert Shaw | Rudy Bond | Walter Matthau

Directors: Joseph Sargent

Project Name: The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

Composers: David Shire

