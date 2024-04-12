First-ever Fanatics Fest NYC Takes Place (2024)

Jacob K. Javits Center

Fanatics live and special event division Fanatics Events hosts its first flagship event, Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center in New York City. The event caters to fans across multiple sports with interactive features, multiple stages and theaters, exclusive merchandise, product drops, sports-related announcements, live podcasts and more.

The event hosts the era’s biggest names in sports and culture, including seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady; two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, who brings his sports, media and entertainment brand, Boardroom; NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning; two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning; Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter; WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu; WWE Legend Hulk Hogan; entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk; and more. The Fanatics Fest NYC centerpiece is a 2,500-seat main stage that hosts a range of content throughout the weekend. The stage will complement a more than 400,000 square foot show floor with activations featuring many preeminent leagues, teams and brands, including the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, WWE, Fanatics, Topps, Mitchell & Ness, Lids, PWCC, Fanatics Sportsbook and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), and more.

Additional activities on-site include an all-day “trading pit” for card collectors, along with a pop-up museum display featuring some of the world’s rarest cards and sports memorabilia. Additional fan engagements include live-streamed collectibles “breaks” through the Fanatics Live platform, a retail superstore offering a significant assortment of products across hundreds of teams and leagues, exclusive apparel collaborations with top brands, athlete meet and greets, exclusive Topps trading card drops and more.