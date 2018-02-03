Saw Anthology Volume 2: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack

View larger $14.98 $13.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

8 in stock





CD SKU: 180204-70376-1

UPC: 780163509229

Part No: LKS35092

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Lakeshore Records | Lionsgate

Original U.S. Release: October 29, 2004

Item Release Date: February 2, 2018

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is Volume 2 of Lionsgate and Lakeshore Records’ Saw Anthology compilation soundtracks. The albums feature the original score from all eight movies in the Saw series composed by Charlie Clouser (Resident Evil: Extinction, Wayward Pines, Numbers, Death Sentence, Dead Silence). The Saw series was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell in 2004 with Wan’s original cult classic Saw and was followed by Saw II (2005), III (2006) & IV (2007) directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Saw V directed by David Hackl in 2008, Saw VI (2009) & Saw 3D directed by Kevin Greutert in 2010 and last year’s Jigsaw (directed by Michael & Peter Spierig). All eight films were released by Lionsgate.

Order Volume 1 of this set Here.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Benito Martinez | Cary Elwes | Danny Glover | Dina Meyer | Ken Leung | Leigh Whannell | Michael Emerson | Monica Potter | Paul Gutrecht | Shawnee Smith | Tobin Bell

Directors: James Wan

Project Name: Saw

Composers: Charlie Clouser

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Lakeshore Records | Lionsgate | Music & Spoken Word | Suspense | Thrillers