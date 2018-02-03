Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Saw Anthology Volume 2: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack

Saw Anthology Volume 2: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack
View larger

$14.98

$13.90


8 in stock


CDSKU: 180204-70376-1
UPC: 780163509229
Part No: LKS35092
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Lakeshore Records | Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: October 29, 2004
Item Release Date: February 2, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is Volume 2 of Lionsgate and Lakeshore Records’ Saw Anthology compilation soundtracks. The albums feature the original score from all eight movies in the Saw series composed by Charlie Clouser (Resident Evil: Extinction, Wayward Pines, Numbers, Death Sentence, Dead Silence). The Saw series was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell in 2004 with Wan’s original cult classic Saw and was followed by Saw II (2005), III (2006) & IV (2007) directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Saw V directed by David Hackl in 2008, Saw VI (2009) & Saw 3D directed by Kevin Greutert in 2010 and last year’s Jigsaw (directed by Michael & Peter Spierig). All eight films were released by Lionsgate.

Order Volume 1 of this set Here.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Benito Martinez | Cary Elwes | Danny Glover | Dina Meyer | Ken Leung | Leigh Whannell | Michael Emerson | Monica Potter | Paul Gutrecht | Shawnee Smith | Tobin Bell
Directors: James Wan
Project Name: Saw
Composers: Charlie Clouser

Related Items

Dark Horse Game Of Thrones: Iron Throne 7 Inch Replica Statue
Cabin Fever – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Music Composed by Nathan Barr and Angelo Badalamenti
Lucio Fulci’s Don’t Torture A Duckling Limited Edition 2-Disc Combo Pack – Blu-ray + DVD
Krull Blu-ray Edition
Claudio Simonetti Demons 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (first time on vinyl)
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
Abel Ferrara’s Body Snatchers Blu-ray
Pulse (1988) Blu-ray
James Cameron’s The Terminator – Arnold Schwarzenegger 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Desperado: The Soundtrack – Los Lobos, Carlos Santana

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Lakeshore Records | Lionsgate | Music & Spoken Word | Suspense | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *