View larger $39.99

$29.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Blu-ray

SKU: 210606-87310-1

UPC: 760137590484

Part No: AV356

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



We all want what we don’t have

The Stylist Special Edition Blu-ray + Soundtrack CD with Slipcover & Collector’s Booklet

Obsession gets a makeover in The Stylist, a deliciously twisted slice of female-led psychological horror, nominated for the New Visions Award for Best Motion Picture at the 2020 Sitges International Film Festival and based on co-writer/director Jill Gevargizian’s award-winning short film of the same name. We all dream of being someone else… but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to a living nightmare. Hairstylist by day, serial killer and collector of scalps by night, Claire’s lonely existence is thrown into turmoil when her regular client, Olivia (Brea Grant, After Midnight, Lucky), asks her to style her hair for her wedding day.

Increasingly fixated on Olivia’s seemingly flawless life, Claire vows to lock up her scalp collection and change her ways for good – only to discover that repressing your deadly desires is easier said than done… Featuring striking visuals and pitch-perfect performances from its talented cast, The Stylist offers viewers “a delicately deranged glimpse into social anxiety and loneliness” (Slashfilm) – a bold and mesmerizing debut feature from a filmmaker to watch.

Special Features

2-Disc Limited Edition Contents

Limited Edition Blu-ray and Soundtrack CD collection

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Double-sided fold-out poster

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Emma Westwood and a gallery of exclusive location scouting photographs

Disc One (Blu-ray) – The Stylist

Audio commentary by co-writer/producer/director Jill Gevargizian and actress/producer Najarra Townsend

Exclusive Blu-ray introduction by Jill Gevargizian

The Invisible Woman, an exclusive visual essay by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, exploring the themes of women’s labor and female killers in The Stylist and horror cinema

The Stylist – Behind the Scenes, a series of eight behind-the-scenes featurettes on different aspects of the film’s production, featuring interviews with the cast and crew

Location scouting featurette

Outtakes

Original Kickstarter video

The original 2016 The Stylist short film directed by Jill Gevargizian and starring Najarra Townsend, that inspired the main feature

Pity, a 2016 short film directed by The Stylist’s editor, John Pata, and executive produced by Jill Gevargizian, with an optional introduction by Pata

Teaser trailer

Theatrical trailer

Image galleries

Disc Two (CD) – The Stylist Soundtrack (Limited Edition Exclusive)

CD containing the original The Stylist Soundtrack by Nicholas Elert

Additional Features

Feature film based on the Award Winning short “The Stylist” (2016 Fantastic Fest) written and directed by up-and-coming cult film director Jill Gevargizian (Dark Web)

FESTIVAL HIT! Nominated for BEST PICTURE at Sitges, Official Selection at Frightfest & Fantastic Fest

Great cast includes Brea Grant (A Ghost Story, Halloween II (2009), Pitch Perfect 2), Najarra Townsend (CBS’s “Criminal Minds”, Me and You and Everyone We Know, The Master) , Sarah McGuire (I Am Lisa), Laura Kirk (American Honey), Mille Milan, (I Am Lisa)

For fans of the films of Karen Kusama, Lucky McKee, and Mary Harron

For fans of extreme horror films with strong female protagonists

Specifications

Region: A

Audio: Original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

Runtime: 104 min

Related Items