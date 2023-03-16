Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Miracle Mile Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream CD Edition

Miracle Mile Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream CD Edition
View larger
Miracle Mile Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream CD Edition
$20.35
$18.50
See Options

2 in stock
CD
SKU: 230316-106943
UPC: 712187486330
Part No: DDR633
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Dragon’s Domain Records presents the soundtrack release of MIRACLE MILE, featuring music composed by Tangerine Dream (SORCERER, THIEF, RISKY BUSINESS).

MIRACLE MILE is presented on two CDs, newly remastered, with previously unreleased music and exclusive liner notes.

Composed for the 1989 thriller Miracle Mile written and directed by Steve De Jarnatt (CHERRY 2000), starring Anthony Edwards, Mare Winningham, Mykelti Williams, John Agar, Lou Hancock, Kelly Jo Minter, Kurt Fuller, Denise Crosby, Robert DoQui, O-Lan Jones, Claude Earl Jones, Earl Boen, Diane Delano, Brian Thompson, Jenette Goldstein and Raphael Sbarge.

Playlists

  • Disc One

  • Galaxy/Tarpits
    Pier/Trolley Montage
    Cigarette, Bird, Sleep
    Car Drive/Phone Call
    Landa
    Truck Scene
    Wilson’s Car/Gas Station
    Police Car/Julie’s Bedroom
    Through The Dark/Run Across The Street
    Gym
    Gym: In-Exterior/Phone Call Theme
    Helicopter/Back to the Tarpits
    End Title
    MX-01
    MX-02
    MX-03
    MX-04
    MX-05
    MX-06
    MX-07
    MX-08
    MX-09
    MX-10

  • Disc Two

  • Teetering Scales
    One for the Books
    After the Call
    On the Spur of the Moment
    All of a Dither
    Final Statement
    In Julie’s Eyes
    Running Out of Time
    If It’s All Over
    People in the News
    Museum Walk

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    2
Explore More...

Related Items

The Spy Who Loved Me by Ian Fleming Hardcover Edition [86038]
Conan The King The Black Dragon Comic Book Issue No.22 May 1984 Stan Lee R81
Preacher 36 x 24 Inch Character Group Shot Television Series Poster
RARE Model Kit Magazine (Vol. 276, Dec. 1, 2013) Transformers, Bruce Lee 73rd Anniversary Tribute Paintings + Poster
Set of 20 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards and Press Photos from Classic Movies [PHO12181]
Set of 4 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos [K78]
Alien Film Series Colonial Marines 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C14]
Justice League of America Racing Forward 36 x 24 inch Comics Poster
Playmates + SkyBox Star Trek Toy Figure and Trading Card Set (1993) [6105]
Ready Player One Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Alan Silvestri