Miracle Mile Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tangerine Dream CD Edition

- Cast: Alan Berger | Alan Rosenberg | Anthony Edwards | Brian Thompson | Chad S. Taylor | Claude Earl Jones | Cynthia Phillips | Danny De La Paz | Denise Crosby | Diane Delano | Earl Boen | Edward Bunker | Howard Swain | Jenette Goldstein | John Agar | José Mercado | Kelly Jo Minter | Kurt Fuller | Lou Hancock | Lucille Bliss | Mare Winningham | Mykelti Williamson | O-Lan Jones | Raphael Sbarge | Robert DoQui
- Directors: Steve De Jarnatt
- Composers: Tangerine Dream
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Genres: Action | Drama
- Studios: Dragon's Domain
- Original Release Date: May 19, 1989
- Product Release Date: August 5, 2022
- Rating: r
Dragon’s Domain Records presents the soundtrack release of MIRACLE MILE, featuring music composed by Tangerine Dream (SORCERER, THIEF, RISKY BUSINESS).
MIRACLE MILE is presented on two CDs, newly remastered, with previously unreleased music and exclusive liner notes.
Composed for the 1989 thriller Miracle Mile written and directed by Steve De Jarnatt (CHERRY 2000), starring Anthony Edwards, Mare Winningham, Mykelti Williams, John Agar, Lou Hancock, Kelly Jo Minter, Kurt Fuller, Denise Crosby, Robert DoQui, O-Lan Jones, Claude Earl Jones, Earl Boen, Diane Delano, Brian Thompson, Jenette Goldstein and Raphael Sbarge.
Playlists
Disc One
Galaxy/Tarpits
Pier/Trolley Montage
Cigarette, Bird, Sleep
Car Drive/Phone Call
Landa
Truck Scene
Wilson’s Car/Gas Station
Police Car/Julie’s Bedroom
Through The Dark/Run Across The Street
Gym
Gym: In-Exterior/Phone Call Theme
Helicopter/Back to the Tarpits
End Title
MX-01
MX-02
MX-03
MX-04
MX-05
MX-06
MX-07
MX-08
MX-09
MX-10
Disc Two
Teetering Scales
One for the Books
After the Call
On the Spur of the Moment
All of a Dither
Final Statement
In Julie’s Eyes
Running Out of Time
If It’s All Over
People in the News
Museum Walk
