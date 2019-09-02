The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Hardcover Edition (2015)

Hardcover Book SKU: 190902-78847-1

Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015

A sumptuously illustrated fan’s reference to the art of the latest Star Wars film includes more than 600 images comprised of storyboard and conception artwork as well as movie stills, character sketches and behind-the-scenes designs. The book is a direct movie tie-in edition.

Step inside the Lucasfilm art departments for the creation of fantastical worlds, unforgettable characters, and unimaginable creatures. The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens will take you there, from the earliest gathering of artists and production designers at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco to the fever pitch of production at Pinewood Studios to the conclusion of post-production at Industrial Light & Magic—all with unprecedented access. Exclusive interviews with the entire creative team impart fascinating insights in bringing director J. J. Abrams’s vision to life; unused “blue sky” concept art offers glimpses into roads not traveled.

Pages: 253

Size: 10.75 H x 1 D x 11.75 W in

Directors: J. J. Abrams

Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Authors: Phil Szostak

