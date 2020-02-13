Topps Chrome Foil Cards Pokemon TV Animation Edition Set of 5 Jumbo [1105]

$45.99
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Card Games
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Nintendo
Topps Chrome Foil Cards Pokemon TV Animation Edition Set of 5 Jumbo. 3 Series 1 and 2 Series 2 cards. Includes #04 Charmander, #07 Squirtle, #52 Meowth, Picachu and Charizard.
The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.
- Pages: 5
Subject: Pokemon
Characters: Charizard | Charmander | Meowth | Picachu | Squirtle
