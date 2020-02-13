Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Topps Chrome Foil Cards Pokemon TV Animation Edition Set of 5 Jumbo [1105]

Topps Chrome Foil Cards Pokemon TV Animation Edition Set of 5 Jumbo [1105]
View larger

$45.99

$38.97


1 in stock


cardsSKU: 200213-80443-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Card Games
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Nintendo
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Topps Chrome Foil Cards Pokemon TV Animation Edition Set of 5 Jumbo. 3 Series 1 and 2 Series 2 cards. Includes #04 Charmander, #07 Squirtle, #52 Meowth, Picachu and Charizard.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 5


Subject: Pokemon
Characters: Charizard | Charmander | Meowth | Picachu | Squirtle

Related Items

G.I. Joe U.S. Navy Serviceman 12 inch Fully Posable Figure (1997) [028]
Black Panther: The Official Movie Special Hardcover Edition
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock (No. 167, May 1966) Joe Kubert [9063]
Trivial Pursuit: AMC The Walking Dead Edition
Tweety Santa Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Looney Tunes (1998)
Red Faction: Armageddon Number 0 (July 2010)
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY76]
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
Jaws 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Best Of Beavis And Butt-Head: Troubled Youth/Feel Our Pain – 16 Episodes on DVD

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Card Games | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Nintendo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *