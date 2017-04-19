Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves VHS New Sealed

VHS SKU: 170420-64542-1

UPC: 023568087689

ISBN-10: 1-56255-088-8

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: VHS

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | History | Western

Studio: Orion Pictures

Original U.S. Release: November 21, 1990

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a brand new sealed copy of Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves on VHS.

Cast: Annie Costner | Charles Rocket | Conor Duffy | Donald Hotton | Doris Leader Charge | Elisa Daniel | Floyd 'Red Crow' Westerman | Graham Greene | Jason R. Lone Hill | Jimmy Herman | John Tail | Kevin Costner | Kirk Baltz | Larry Joshua | Mary McDonnell | Maury Chaykin | Michael Spears | Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse | Percy White Plume | Robert Pastorelli | Rodney A. Grant | Sheldon Peters Wolfchild | Steve Reevis | Tantoo Cardinal | Tom Everett | Tony Pierce | Wayne Grace | Wes Studi

Directors: Kevin Costner

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | History | Movies & TV | Orion Pictures | Throwback Space | VHS | Western