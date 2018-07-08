Share Page Support Us
Bullwhip Griffin Mass Market Paperback Edition (1971)

$16.99

$5.99


1 in stock


Details

In Sid Fleischman’s Bullwhip Griffin, a young man from Boston heads west to join the California gold rush with the hopes of restoring his family fortune, but his dedicated butler sets out to find him and bring him home.

The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Size: 7 x 4.3 x 0.7 in

Cast: Bryan Russell | Harry Guardino | Hermione Baddeley | Karl Malden | Liam Redmond | Richard Haydn | Roddy McDowall | Suzanne Pleshette
Directors: James Neilson
Authors: Sid Fleischman
Project Name: The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin

