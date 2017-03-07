The Savage Art of Bob Larkin

$20.00
There are innovators who blaze trails to show the way forward, and creative genius Bob Larkin is certainly one of them. His magazine and paperback covers are both legendary and iconic. From Conan to Star Wars, Doc Savage to The Hulk, there are few pop culture touchstones that artist Bob Larkin hasn’t brought his unique and powerful style of illustration to. This full color retrospective of over 100 paintings also includes an introduction by Joe Jusko and an afterword by Alex Ross.
