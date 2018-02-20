The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #1

$21.98
$15.98
UPC: 738572114428
Part No: SSD1144
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Patrick McGoohan items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Television | Drama | Mystery | Science Fiction | Spy Films | Television | Thrillers
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1968
Item Release Date: February 11, 2003
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This is the first CD release that compiles the music soundtrack and cues from Patrick McGoohan’s cult classic television series The Prisoner. There are a total of 3 “Files” in the series. This release features music from the episodes: Arrival, The Chimes of Big Ben, and A. B. & C.
Playlists
- From Episode - Arrival
- Main Titles
Whats The Name Of This Place (Dialogue)
The Cottage Maid Is Seen
The Band Appears (Radetski March)
I Suppose You're Wondering (Dialogue)
Number 6 In The Cottage
The Band Concert
Afternoon Concert
I Will Not Make Any Deals With You (Dialogue)
Helicopter Escape Bid
Subject Shows Great Enthusiasm (Dialogue)
- From Episode - The Chimes of Big Ben
- Unused Title Theme
I Am Not A Number (Dialogue)
Number 6 Hates The Tune
Night-Time Drink
Do You Still Think You Can Escape, No. 6 (Dialogue)
Number 8 Swims Off
Number 6 Chops Down The Tree
Village Curfew
There Are Some People Who Talk (Dialogue)
Exhibition Hall
The Dinghy Casts Off
The Village Is A Place Where People Turn Up (Dialogue)
Crate Journey
Back To The Cottage
- From Episode - A. B. and C.
- Engadines Party
Number 6 Dances With 'B
Number 6 Is Drugged
Dreamy Party
End Titles
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Angelo Muscat | Patrick McGoohan | Peter Swanwick
Project Name: The Prisoner
Related Items
Categories
CD | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Science Fiction | Silva Screen | Spy Films | Television | Thrillers | Throwback Space