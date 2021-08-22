The Lost Boys Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Cassette Tape [U65]

View larger $14.99

$8.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock tape

SKU: 210822-88475-1

UPC: 075678176746

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The Lost Boys Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Cassette Tape.

Item has some wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

After moving to a new town with their single mom, brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) discover that the area is a haven for vampires, lead by a charismatic character (Kiefer Sutherland).

Related Items