Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Collection – Vinyl + CD + Blu-ray + Photo Book + Poster

UPC: 603497861132
Part No: 566654
ISBN-10: 631727262X
ISBN-13: 9786317272620
Weight: 2.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Music & Spoken Word | Posters - Reprints | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | CD | Vinyl
Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Musical
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: September 15, 1978
Item Release Date: April 10, 2018
Rating: R
Details
Celebrate 40 Years of Feeling Very Funny
This 40th Anniversary Deluxe Collector’s Edition includes the new documentary “How Pedro Met the Man: Up In Smoke at 40” and much, much more. The set comes with the Blu-ray, the original soundtrack on CD & Vinyl LP, along with a newly recorded “2018 Version” of “Up In Smoke.” Fire up the home entertainment system and call your buds because the ultimate stoner comedy is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The high-larious cannabis cultural epic breakthrough UP IN SMOKE will “… grab you by the poo poo” all over again.
In 1978, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong made their feature film debut in UP IN SMOKE, the outrageously funny classic inspired by their now legendary comedy routines of the early ’70s. Following massive success with over 10 million comedy albums sold, four Grammy nominations and a win for Best Comedy Recording for “Los Cochinos,” Cheech and Chong took Hollywood by storm when UP IN SMOKE became a smash hit, establishing the pair as the reigning comedy duo of a new generation. Today, the film still has viewers rolling in the aisles and maintains surprising cultural relevance four decades after its original release.
In UP IN SMOKE Cheech and Chong play wannabe musicians and stoners who unwittingly smuggle a van made of marijuana from Mexico to L.A. Their drug-laced humor keeps their spirits high as they unknowingly elude the police and meander their way to an outrageous finale at the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood where Cheech performs in a pink tutu and Chong plays drums in a red body suit with a Quaalude logo.
The UP IN SMOKE Deluxe Collector’s Edition is presented in a 12×12 package, limited to 5,000 copies. The set pairs the Blu-ray with the original soundtrack on CD and VINYL LP, as well as a 7-inch picture disc, oversized “Up In Smoke” rolling papers, a film poster, and booklet with new essays by both Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, along with rare and unseen photos. In addition to the new version of “Up In Smoke,” the CD also features another previously unreleased version of the song from 1978 with an additional Spanish verse by Cheech.
Features and Contents
- 40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray
- Bonus Material Includes:
Featurette "How Pedro Met the Man: Up In Smoke at 40 (Includes interview with Cheech and Chong)
Commentary by Cheech Marin and Director Lou Adler
Roach Clips (Deleted Scenes) with Optional Commentary
Featurette "Lighting It Up: A Look Back At Up in Smoke"
"Earache My Eye" Featuring Alice Bowie: Animated Music Video
Cheech and Chong's "The Man Song"
Vintage Radio Spots
- 40th Anniversary Edition Soundtrack CD
- Includes Bonus Tracks:
"Up In Smoke" - Featuring Cheech's additional Spanish verse
"Up In Smoke 2018" - Produced by Cisco Adler and Lou Adler
- Original 12 Inch Vinyl Soundtrack
- Out of Print until now
- 7 Inch Picture Disc
- On one side Cheech as Alice Bowie and the Big Green Van on the other side
- 12 x 12 Inch Book
- Contains behind-the-scenes photos and essays from Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong
- Rolling Papers
- Seriously oversized, unbleached, organic hemp papers
- 11 x 17 Inch Film Poster
- A keepsake reproduction of the poster art
Playlists
- The Finkelstein Shit Kid [Explicit] by: Mr. Stoner
- Up In Smoke by: Cheech Marin | Tommy Chong
- Low Rider by: War
- 1st Gear, 2nd Gear
- Framed by: Cheech Marin | Tommy Chong
- Searchin' by: Search Boys
- The Ajax Lady [Explicit]
- Strawberry's by: Yesca
- Here Come The Mounties To The Rescue by: Yesca
- Sometimes When You Gotta Go, You Can't
- Lost Due To Incompetence (Theme For A Big Green Van) by: Yesca
- Lard Ass
- Rock Fight by: Cheech Marin | Tommy Chong
- I Didn't Know Your Name Was Alex [Explicit]
- Earache My Eye by: Alice Bowie
- Up In Smoke (Reprise) by: Cheech Marin | Tommy Chong
- Bonus Tracks (CD)
- Up In Smoke (featuring Cheech's additional Spanish verse) by: Cheech Marin | Tommy Chong
- Up In Smoke 2018 by: Cheech Marin | Tommy Chong
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
- Runtime: 85 (movie)
- Runtime: 40:13 (album)
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio (movie)
- Language: English
Cast: Arthur Roberts | Cheech Marin | Edie Adams | Ray Vitte | Strother Martin | Tommy Chong
Directors: Lou Adler | Tommy Chong
Project Name: Up In Smoke
