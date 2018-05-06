Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Collection – Vinyl + CD + Blu-ray + Photo Book + Poster

View larger $79.98 $65.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: September 15, 1978

Item Release Date: April 10, 2018

Rating: R

Details

Celebrate 40 Years of Feeling Very Funny

This 40th Anniversary Deluxe Collector’s Edition includes the new documentary “How Pedro Met the Man: Up In Smoke at 40” and much, much more. The set comes with the Blu-ray, the original soundtrack on CD & Vinyl LP, along with a newly recorded “2018 Version” of “Up In Smoke.” Fire up the home entertainment system and call your buds because the ultimate stoner comedy is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The high-larious cannabis cultural epic breakthrough UP IN SMOKE will “… grab you by the poo poo” all over again.

In 1978, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong made their feature film debut in UP IN SMOKE, the outrageously funny classic inspired by their now legendary comedy routines of the early ’70s. Following massive success with over 10 million comedy albums sold, four Grammy nominations and a win for Best Comedy Recording for “Los Cochinos,” Cheech and Chong took Hollywood by storm when UP IN SMOKE became a smash hit, establishing the pair as the reigning comedy duo of a new generation. Today, the film still has viewers rolling in the aisles and maintains surprising cultural relevance four decades after its original release.

In UP IN SMOKE Cheech and Chong play wannabe musicians and stoners who unwittingly smuggle a van made of marijuana from Mexico to L.A. Their drug-laced humor keeps their spirits high as they unknowingly elude the police and meander their way to an outrageous finale at the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood where Cheech performs in a pink tutu and Chong plays drums in a red body suit with a Quaalude logo.

The UP IN SMOKE Deluxe Collector’s Edition is presented in a 12×12 package, limited to 5,000 copies. The set pairs the Blu-ray with the original soundtrack on CD and VINYL LP, as well as a 7-inch picture disc, oversized “Up In Smoke” rolling papers, a film poster, and booklet with new essays by both Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, along with rare and unseen photos. In addition to the new version of “Up In Smoke,” the CD also features another previously unreleased version of the song from 1978 with an additional Spanish verse by Cheech.

Features and Contents

40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray

Bonus Material Includes:

Featurette "How Pedro Met the Man: Up In Smoke at 40 (Includes interview with Cheech and Chong)

Commentary by Cheech Marin and Director Lou Adler

Roach Clips (Deleted Scenes) with Optional Commentary

Featurette "Lighting It Up: A Look Back At Up in Smoke"

"Earache My Eye" Featuring Alice Bowie: Animated Music Video

Cheech and Chong's "The Man Song"

Vintage Radio Spots

40th Anniversary Edition Soundtrack CD

Includes Bonus Tracks:

"Up In Smoke" - Featuring Cheech's additional Spanish verse

"Up In Smoke 2018" - Produced by Cisco Adler and Lou Adler

Original 12 Inch Vinyl Soundtrack

Out of Print until now

7 Inch Picture Disc

On one side Cheech as Alice Bowie and the Big Green Van on the other side

12 x 12 Inch Book

Contains behind-the-scenes photos and essays from Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong

Rolling Papers

Seriously oversized, unbleached, organic hemp papers

11 x 17 Inch Film Poster

A keepsake reproduction of the poster art

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Runtime: 85 (movie)

Runtime: 40:13 (album)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio (movie)

Language: English

Cast: Arthur Roberts | Cheech Marin | Edie Adams | Ray Vitte | Strother Martin | Tommy Chong

Directors: Lou Adler | Tommy Chong

Project Name: Up In Smoke

